Amazon Prime Day 2022: Stream Paramount Plus, Starz, Showtime, AMC Plus, & More For Just $1 Each

Looking for something new to watch? Amazon Prime Video has got you covered with deep discounts, ahead of Prime Day.

Right now, you can get popular streaming channels, such as Paramount+, Showtime, Starz, BET+, AMC+, PBS Kids, and others, for just $1/mo. for two months each via Prime Video -- that's up to a whopping 91 percent off the regular subscription price. But act fast and subscribe now, these Prime Day deals expire at the end of the day on July 13.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Stream Paramount Plus, Starz, Showtime, & More For Just $1 via Prime Video. Getty Images

If you're interested in watching hit originals, including 1883 on Paramount+, Yellowjackets on Showtime, P-Valley on Starz, Martin: The Reunion on BET+, and more, now is your chance to stream them at home or on-the-go and save.

Please note: These early Prime Day deals are for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a free 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Scroll down and shop all the Prime Video channels on sale, below:

Want more? Check out more early Prime Day deals from across Amazon here.