Amazon Prime Day 2022: Apple TV 4K is on Sale For Nearly 35 Percent Off — All-Time Lowest Price Ever

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Stream for less — save $59 on Apple TV 4K
Apple fans rejoice! Amazon has an amazing limited-time deal on the Apple TV 4K for Prime Day.
Right now, you can score up to nearly 35 percent off both Apple TV 4K models -- that's $59 off and the cheapest we've ever seen on Apple's premium streaming devices.
Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free shipping included with these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.
Scroll down for the Apple TV 4K models on sale for Prime Day, below:
The entry-level Apple TV 4K (32GB) -- which is on sale for $120, or nearly 35 percent off, at Amazon -- features the tech company's tvOS with Dolby Atmos for immersive and rich audio and Dolby Vision for sharp and clear picture quality support, as well as quick access to popular streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and many more.
It also comes with 32GB of on-board storage for apps, movie rentals and purchases, and photos, while the streaming device comes with access to Apple services, such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Fitness+, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Arcade.
Meanwhile, Amazon also has the Apple TV 4K (64GB) -- which is on sale for $140, or $59 off its list price, a 30 percent savings -- with 64GB of on-board storage for even more apps, movies, and photos. It comes with everything that that 32GB model comes with, but with more storage space.
Both models include Apple AirPlay 2, so you can cast media from an Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, or Apple MacBook to a TV; as well as the sleek new Siri Remote for hands-free navigation and voice search.
Want more? Check out our best Prime Day deals here. You're welcome!