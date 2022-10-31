Want video streaming on the cheap? Amazon has you covered with an incredible deal.

Right now, you can score the retail giant's Fire TV Stick Lite for $20, or $10 off its list price -- that's a nearly 35 percent savings. But act fast and shop now, there's no telling how long this limited-time deal will last.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite on the cheap? Yes, please! Amazon

Please note: This deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this low price, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Regular price: $30

$30 Sale price: $20

On sale for $20 (was $30), the Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the easiest ways to add video streaming to your TV. It might be small, but it's mighty, thanks to the speedy Fire TV OS and Amazon Appstore for quick access to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Disney+, of course, Prime Video, and much more. It even comes with Alexa Voice Remote for hands-free navigation and voice search. Just ask and Alexa will do the rest.

