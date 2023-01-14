Alycia Debnam-Carey Teases Hulu's Saint X Adaptation Wraps Up 'In Such an Extraordinary Way'

All is not what it seems on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint X. In Alexis Schaitkin's debut novel published in 2020, Alison Thomas goes missing while vacationing with her family at a luxurious hotel. Her body shows up days later, and two men on the resort staff are arrested. But they are soon released, and the truth behind Alison's death becomes a mystery. Schaitkin's Saint X follows Claire, Alison's younger sister who was seven when the horrific incident that destroyed her family took place. Now an adult, Claire goes on a mission to find out what really happened on the island all those years ago.

An adaptation of Saint X is coming to Hulu on April 26. Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Claire, who dives into an obsessive search for the truth when she runs into one of the two men accused of murdering Alison. The series also stars Josh Bonzie as Clive Richardson and Jayden Elijah as Edwin Hastings, the two men accused of the crime. West Duchovny plays Alison. Betsy Brandt and Michael Park play Claire and Allison's parents.The series is primarily told in two timelines, one that follows present day Claire and the other following Alison in the time leading up to her disappearance.

"It does all piece together, and the culmination of all those stories really do wrap up in such an extraordinary way by the time we finish the series," Debnam-Carey said of Saint X's structure at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. Debnam-Carey teased that things make so much sense especially in the last couple of episodes. "There's so much gratification," she added.

Alycia Debnam-Carey, Saint X Hulu

Leila Gerstein, who wrote and executive produced the series, also spoke about its storytelling approach. "The stories are not woven together so much in the book as they are pieced out," Gerstein said. Hence, much of the adaptation process was focused on interweaving the various timelines. "Clive and Edwin's friendship and relationship, that story plus the Alison on vacation story... all come together to explain the ending," Gerstein revealed. She also spoke more about changes made to the book. "I did create a fair amount of new characters and added some backstory and intrigue to some of the people who are staying at the resort," she said.

The showrunner added that the Hulu series has been in development since 2019, when she first read Schaitkin's novel. "I fell in love with this book," Gerstein said. "From page one it really gripped me, I could see it on the screen." Soon, Saint X will introduce television viewers to the Thomases and invite us on a dangerous truth-seeking journey with Claire.

Saint X premieres on Hulu April 26.