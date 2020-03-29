Now Playing The Best TV Shows of the Decade (2010-2019)

If your kids are getting bored cooped up at home, why not let Chris Evans read them a story? That's the goal of a new Instagram series called #SaveWithStories, organized by Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams, in which they're recruiting basically every celebrity you love to film a video of themselves reading a children's book. The series, which is ideal in the age of social distancing, was created in effort to raise money for Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, two organizations providing food and education materials to young ones while schools are closed during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Thirty million children rely on school for food, and with school closures across the country, these children are extra vulnerable," Adams said in the introductory video, where she was joined by Garner, who chimed in with, "We had an idea. We're gonna read you books!"

So far, the series has featured Evans, noted canine lover, reading If You Give a Dog a Donut, Margot Robbie doing some creative voicework, and Reese Witherspoon teaching a valuable lesson about believing. The star-studded list of participants doesn't end there, with Natalie Portman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Emilia Clarke, Gabrielle Union, Hilary Duff, Kerry Washington, Jimmy Fallon, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, Noah Centineo, Lucy Liu, Demi Lovato, Jamie Lee Curtis, Camila Cabello, Sia, Brie Larson, Jeff Goldblum, Kelly Clarkson, Lupita Nyong'o, and more also lending their reading skills to the cause.

Educational Kids Shows to Stream During School Closures

You can find all the videos at the #SaveWithStories Instagram. Check out a few of them below.

Meanwhile, Frozenstar Josh Gad has also been contributing to the cause of keeping cooped-up kids entertained by doing daily reading sessions on his Twitter feed.