It's a new year, which means many old shows are headed out the door.

After weathering the COVID-19 production shutdowns of 2020, networks and studios are getting back to business, and many of our favorite shows are returning. But that also means that dozens of series that were put on hold will finally release their long-awaited conclusions in 2021.

Among the shows coming to an end are a handful that have been on the air for more than a decade, including the iconic syndicated series Judge Judy, Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E!, Showtime's Shameless, and Conan on TBS. Others, like Netflix's Lost in Space, Atypical, The Kominsky Method, and Dead to Me, have been around for just a few seasons.

Click through the gallery to see which other shows we'll bid farewell to. From Bosch to Van Helsing, here are all of the TV shows ending in 2021.

