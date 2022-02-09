[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of All of Us Are Dead. Read at your own risk!]

Once again, a series from South Korea is dominating the Netflix charts. Zombie thriller All of Us Are Dead, which premiered Jan. 28, is the second Korean drama to hit No. 1 on Netflix's U.S. rankings, after Squid Game. The show became Netflix's fifth most popular non-English-language series debut, according to Variety, and has entered the Top 10 lists in 94 countries. All of Us Are Dead follows students at Hyosan High School after zombies ravage the campus. It's bloody and gory, as rampant attacks take place throughout the hallways and in every corner of the classrooms. But the show is also a stirring story about building courage in the midst of despair and finding strength through friendship.

The series sets itself apart from other works in the zombie genre by putting teen characters front and center. In order to make the concept of a school zombie invasion more realistic, director Lee JQ wanted to cast actors new to the scene. "We wanted faces unfamiliar to the audience for the roles, which can be more appealing," he said in a behind-the-scenes featurette. For most cast members of All of Us Are Dead, this project is their first lead role.

Park Ji-hoo stars as Nam On-jo, alongside Yoon Chan-young as Lee Cheong-san, Cho Yi-hyun as Choi Nam-ra, and Lomon as Lee Su-hyeok. The four actors played a game of zombie apocalypse-themed "Most Likely To" with TV Guide, and spoke to us about the fate of one of the show's most beloved characters.

One major unanswered question of the season is what happened to Cheong-san. The brave and nimble character — who regularly put himself in harm's way to protect his friends — was last seen at the construction site as it was blowing up. This was minutes after he was bitten by series antagonist Yoon Gwi-nam (Yoo In-soo). When asked about Cheong-san's fate, Yoon said, "Nothing's decided yet, but personally I really hope that he's alive."

The cast also addressed the climactic ending of the first season, which left viewers on a cliffhanger. (A second season has not yet been announced.) Nam-ra, the class president who has turned into a half-human, half-zombie, says, "They're back," before swiftly jumping off the roof of Hyosan High School. It's unclear who "they" are, and the survivors stare at something in the distance in the show's last moments.

"For Su-hyeok I think he was just looking at Nam-ra, who was jumping off the rooftop," Lomon said of the scene. His co-stars shared similar thoughts, maybe because they were wary of spoilers. "For the rest of the characters, it has been very long since they've seen Nam-ra so I think most of them were following Nam-ra with their eyes," Cho said. While it's a definite possibility that Su-hyeok was fixated on his crush, it's less likely that every student was looking Nam-ra in those final seconds given their expressions of alarm and concern.

All of Us Are Dead Netflix

Along with talking about the end of the season, the lead stars also shared who would be the most likely — and least likely — to survive a zombie apocalypse. Lomon picked Park as the most likely. "Even when there's a zombie apocalypse, I think everyone would be really trying to protect our baby Ji-hoo," the actor said of the youngest of the group, who was in high school when filming for All of Us Are Dead began. Meanwhile, Lomon was the unanimous pick for the least likely to survive among the four actors — but because of some of his best qualities. "Lomon the actor is quite similar to Su-hyeok in real life," Cho said. "He has a lot of leadership. If there's a zombie apocalypse he will dive right in to protect his friends. So he's going to be the first to get bit."

As for the person most likely to become a hopeless romantic in a zombie apocalypse, Yoon was a popular selection. "I chose Chan-young because he is a big fan of the movieLa La Land," Cho explained. "Because it's a really romantic movie, I think he has that in him." She said that Yoon has talked to her about the film 10 or 20 times, but the actor countered that he's watched it even more than that: "I've seen it 30 times now," he said.

Netflix Is Launching More Than 20 Korean Shows and Movies in 2022

Cho herself is a huge fan of musicals, and said she hopes to travel to New York one day to see Broadway shows. "The very first musical that I was really into was Wicked," she said, "And I recently watched Something Rotten! and A Gentleman's Guide." But it's someone else in the cast who she believes is most likely to sing songs of comfort during a zombie apocalypse. "Lim Jae-hyuk, who plays Yang Dae-su, is actually a really good singer in real life too," Cho said. One scene in the series shows the students gathered around a campfire on the school's roof before Dae-su begins to sing. "He actually composed and wrote that song himself," Cho explained. That's another reason to hope for a second season of All of Us Are Dead: more original compositions from Lim, please!

All of Us Are Dead Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.