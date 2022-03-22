All American, Riverdale, The Flash, and Four More Series Renewed at The CW

As per tradition, the CW has announced early renewals for a big chunk of its lineup, but several beloved series are conspicuously missing. This year the CW has offered early pickups for seven of its current running shows, slightly fewer than the network's usual 10 or 11 show pickups but still more than most other broadcast networks announce at any given time.

The seven shows returning for the 2022-23 television season so far are All American, The Flash, Riverdale, Walker, Superman & Lois, Nancy Drew, and Kung Fu. That's great news for each of those shows and gives the cast and crew time to plan season endings that will set up their stories for the next season, rather than trying to wrap things up and waiting on a bubble.

However, the renewal announcement did leave off some very popular shows that might have a lot of fans pretty worried. Legacies, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, In the Dark, Charmed, and Roswell, New Mexico aren't on the list, along with new shows Naomiand All American: Homecoming. While Naomi is part of the CW's bread-and-butter superhero world, and All American: Homecoming is a spin-off of one of the network's most popular shows, they are both spring premiere series and early into their inaugural seasons, which means The CW may not have all the ratings info needed to make those pickup decisions.

When it comes to the longer running shows, The CW has been famously good about giving advance notice to allow shows the time to conclude a series on their own terms, but this time around, there are a lot of titles risking the chopping block as The CW eyes a potential Supernatual prequel as well as a Batman-inspired series to add to the lineup. Luckily, we are officially in spring, which means that the vast majority of these renewal decisions will be made before The CW's Upfronts presentation in May.