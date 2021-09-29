Alice Is in Some Serious Denial About Polly in This Riverdale Musical Sneak Peek

It's time for another musical episode of Riverdale, but this year's may be even more heartbreaking than previous. The musical will kick into gear as Alice (Madchen Amick) imagines a fantasy where her family has reunited and is happy again, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) tries desperately to get her mother to deal with reality.

By the looks of TV Guide's exclusive clip from the episode, that's going to be easier said than done for Betty. In the wake of the news of Polly's (Tiera Skovbye) death, Alice is putting on a brave face, too brave of a face, actually. She bought a piano in a fit of nostalgia for when Betty and Polly were young, and she's making meatloaf because that's Polly's favorite and she wants to have a family dinner. Yeah, Betty isn't sure what to do about that last part since there's no chance that Polly will be there for said dinner.

The clip confirms that Betty is going to have a harder time than imagined getting through to Alice, but the bigger question is, how is Alice going to cope if Betty succeeds?

Find out when Riverdale airs Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW.