We are getting closer and closer to the premiere of what may be Disney+'s most anticipated Star Wars series: Ahsoka. The live-action drama will follow Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi Padawan to Anakin Skywalker and a beloved character from the franchise's animated projects, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Rosario Dawson, who made her debut as the live-action Ahsoka in The Mandalorian Season 2, reprises her role as the Jedi Rebel.
Not too much is known about the show just yet, and production is set to begin in 2022. We can make a guess about when the events of Ahsoka take place, though, given that Disney shared in 2020 that the series will be set "within the timeline of The Mandalorian." This means the story is expected to unfold five years after what happened in Return of the Jedi — the film in which Darth Vader dies.
Here's what we know so far about Ahsoka, the next Star Wars series to take us to a galaxy far, far away.
Cast
Hours before Ahsoka presented at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, it was reported by Cinelinxthat Eman Esfandi joined the cast as Ezra Bridger. Multiple outlets subsequently confirmed the news. Ezra was first introduced in Star Wars Rebels in 2014 as an orphan with force abilities who inevitably grew up to be a Rebel with Jedi training.
Alongside Rosario Dawson, who plays the titular character, Hayden Christensen is set to appear in the new series. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader. The actor first starred as Anakin in the Star Wars prequel trilogy films. After the report, Dawson wrote, "Skyguy, … They know!!! See you soon, Snips" in a since-deleted Instagram post. "Skyguy" and "Snips" are Ahsoka and Anakin's nicknames for each other in The Clone Wars.
Ahsoka is being written by Dave Filoni, an executive producer of The Mandalorian and a supervising director of the animated series The Clone Wars. Filoni will executive produce along with The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau.