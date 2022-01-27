Join or Sign In
Disney+ has a handful of original Star Wars series slated for its lineup, and one of the most anticipated is Ahsoka. The upcoming show follows Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi Padawan to Anakin Skywalker and a beloved character from the franchise's animated projects, including the 2008 series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Rosario Dawson, who made her debut as the live-action Ahsoka in The Mandalorian Season 2, will star in the new limited series.
Not too much is known about the show just yet, and production is set to begin in 2022. We can make a guess about when the events of Ahsoka take place, though, given that Disney shared in 2020 that the series will be set "within the timeline of The Mandalorian." This means the story is expected to unfold five years after what happened in Return of the Jedi — the film in which Darth Vader dies.
Here's what we know so far about Ahsoka, the next Star Wars series to take us to a galaxy far, far away.
Alongside Rosario Dawson, who plays the titular character, Hayden Christensen is set to appear in the new series. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader. The actor first starred as Anakin in the Star Wars prequel trilogy films. After the report, Dawson wrote, "Skyguy, … They know!!! See you soon, Snips" in a since-deleted Instagram post. "Skyguy" and "Snips" are Ahsoka and Anakin's nicknames for each other in The Clone Wars.
Deadline reported that Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno will also be joining the series. Bordizzo is set to play Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian warrior and a weapons expert. Sakhno is expected to star as a newly created character, according to Deadline.
The most recent addition to the cast is Mary Elizabeth Winstead, whose casting was reported by The Hollywood Reporter in January. No details about her character have been shared yet.
No release date has been announced for Ahsoka.
Ahsoka is being written by Dave Filoni, an executive producer of The Mandalorian and a supervising director of the animated series The Clone Wars. Filoni will executive produce along with The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau.
Ahsoka will air on Disney+.