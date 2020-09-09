The Notre-Dame de Paris is one of the most iconic and beloved structures in the world and is home to some of the most priceless and revered religious relics in history. The structure notoriously suffered extensive damage in 2019, when a fire ripped through the cathedral, sending 500 Parisian firefighters to battle the blaze as the world looked on in horror.

A year later, ABC is looking back on that fateful day with a two-hour documentary that chronicles how the disaster happened. Using striking footage from within the inferno, Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris includes interviews with firefighters, clergy, local officials, and those who were inside the cathedral on April 15, 2019, when one of the world's most-visited structures was almost ruined forever.

Here's ABC's Fall 2020 TV Schedule

While the Notre-Dame is now in a restoration effort spearheaded by France's President Emmanuel Macron, ABC's documentary will focus more on the tragic events of the day and how the Paris Fire Brigade sent a commando unit of elite firefighters on a dangerous mission to save the cathedral.

Notre-Dame, Our Lady of Paris, ABC Photo: ABC

Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris airs Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 9/8c on ABC.