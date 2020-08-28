ABC has ordered a new limited series called Women of the Movement which debuts sometime in 2021. The six-episode series chronicles the journey of Mamie Till Mobley on her long, arduous journey seeking justice for the murder of her son Emmett Till, who, at the age of just 14, was lynched in 1955 for allegedly flirting with a white woman.

Mobley dedicated her life to her cause, starting from the moment of Till's funeral. She held an open casket funeral for her son who was unrecognizable because of his injuries, and after a piece in Jet Magazine published photos of the body, Emmett Till became a national name. The intense pressure of the media and national outcry forced the Mississippi courts to hold a trial, but due the fact that it was held in the segregated South, which proudly enforced Jim Crow laws at the time, the murderers — the white husband and half-brother of the woman Till allegedly harassed — were found not guilty by a jury of their white peers. Mobley went on to become one of the most notable activists of her time until her death in 2003.

"I am thrilled to bring this project to television. It is unfortunately very timely, and my hope is to give the audience a chance to learn who Emmett Till really was – the boy, rather than the victim or the martyr – while also showcasing Mamie's astonishing strength in the face of a mother's worst nightmare," said creator, showrunner, and writer Marissa Jo Cerar. "Telling Emmett and Mamie's story is a responsibility I have not taken lightly since I began this journey last year, because this is more than a tragedy; it's a story about a mother's unwavering love of her son and her commitment to bettering the lives of all Black people."

Gina Prince-Bythewood, who directs the first episode, added, "The story of Emmett Till and Mamie Till is not one I want to tell. It is a story I need to tell. I am grateful to be on this journey with incredible collaborators who are determined to honor this mother and son with truth, authenticity and humanity."

Women of the Movement will premiere sometime in 2021.