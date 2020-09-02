We're all familiar with FOMO (fear of missing out) but now prepare for VOMO: Vote or Miss Out. And it's not just the sense of creeping dread you get as you realize that you're slowly screwing over your country if you don't, it's now an official one-hour comedy special on ABC!

ABC announced Wednesday morning that it would host this comedy special, emceed by Kevin Hart, in an effort to encourage electoral participation in the 2020 election. The special has been labeled "nonpartisan," so we probably won't be treated to SNL level Trump impressions, but we will get some information on voting on how the pandemic will change voting procedure.

VOMO: Vote or Miss Out already has a stacked lineup of comedian and musical performances ready to go. Special guests include Tim Allen, Will Ferrell, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Scarlett Johansson, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Jay Leno, and more. The special will also feature appearances from political figures from both parties, including Cindy McCain, Michelle Obama, Ann Romney, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

VOMO: Vote or Miss Out will air Monday, Sept. 14 at 10/9c on ABC.