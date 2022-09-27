ABC Fall Premiere Dates 2022: When to Watch The Rookie: Feds, Bachelor in Paradise, and More

Join or Sign In
Plus, new game shows Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune debut
ABC's fall TV season has launched with the return of plenty of its popular comedies, but several heavy hitters in the ABC fall 2022 lineup have yet to premiere.
Tuesday, Sept. 27 marks the series premiere of The Rookie: Feds — the Niecy Nash-starring spin-off of the LAPD crime drama The Rookie starring Nathan Fillion. Feds airs after Bachelor in Paradise, which for the first time ever is part of ABC's fall roster instead of its summer slate.
The network's most popular dramas — Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and The Good Doctor — won't premiere until October. ABC's fall TV premiere schedule culminates in the debut of the new Hilary Swank drama Alaska Daily.
See the complete list of ABC's 2022 fall TV premiere dates below, check out trailers for the new shows, and see the full 2022 fall TV premiere date schedule for new and returning shows across all networks.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: The Conners — Season 5
8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs — Season 10
9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary — Season 2
9:31 p.m.: Home Economics — Season 3
10 p.m.: Big Sky — Season 3
Friday, Sept. 23
8 p.m.: Shark Tank — Season 14
9:01 p.m.: 20/20 (two hours)
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy! — NEW SERIES
9 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — Season 3
10 p.m.: The Rookie — Season 5
Tuesday, Sept. 27
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise — Season 8
10 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds — NEW SERIES
Sunday, Oct. 2
7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos — Season 33
Monday, Oct. 3
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise — new episode
10 p.m.: The Good Doctor — Season 6
Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Station 19 — Season 6
9 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy — Season 19
10 p.m. Alaska Daily — NEW SERIES