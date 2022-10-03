ABC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for The Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and More

Join or Sign In
ABC's fall TV season has launched with the return of plenty of its popular comedies and the debut of a handful of new shows, but several heavy hitters in the ABC fall 2022 lineup are finally premiering this week. The network's most popular dramas — Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and The Good Doctor — are back at last.
The Good Doctor returns for Season 6 on Monday, Oct. 3. Then, on Thursday, Oct. 6, TGIT kicks off with Station 19 at 8 p.m., followed by Grey's Anatomy at 9 p.m., and culminating in the series premiere of the new Hilary Swank drama Alaska Daily at 10 p.m.
See the complete list of ABC's 2022 fall TV premiere dates below, check out trailers for the new shows, and see the full 2022 fall TV premiere date schedule for new and returning shows across all networks.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: The Conners — Season 5
8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs — Season 10
9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary — Season 2
9:31 p.m.: Home Economics — Season 3
10 p.m.: Big Sky — Season 3
Friday, Sept. 23
8 p.m.: Shark Tank — Season 14
9:01 p.m.: 20/20 (two hours)
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy! — NEW SERIES
9 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — Season 3
10 p.m.: The Rookie — Season 5
Tuesday, Sept. 27
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise — Season 8
10 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds — NEW SERIES
Sunday, Oct. 2
7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos — Season 33
Monday, Oct. 3
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise — new episode
10 p.m.: The Good Doctor — Season 6
Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Station 19 — Season 6
9 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy — Season 19
10 p.m. Alaska Daily — NEW SERIES