ABC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie: Feds, and More

Plus, new game shows Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune debut
ABC kicked off fall TV season with the return of its comedy shows, debuting new episodes of The Conners, The Goldbergs, Home Economics, and newly minted Emmy-winner Abbott Elementary. And though drama Big Sky returned for a third season, with Jensen Ackles joining the cast as the charming potential love interest who steps in as temporary sheriff, the bulk of ABC's fall TV lineup has yet to premiere.
Sunday, Sept. 25 marks the debut of two new game shows: Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Those will be followed by the Nathan Fillion-starring LAPD crime drama The Rookie, back for a fifth season. That show's brand new spin-off — The Rookie: Feds starring Niecy Nash, premieres Tuesday Sept. 27 after Bachelor in Paradise. The network's most popular dramas — Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and The Good Doctor — won't premiere until October. ABC's fall TV premiere schedule culminates in the debut of the new Hilary Swank drama Alaska Daily.
See the complete list of ABC's 2022 fall TV premiere dates below, check out trailers for the new shows, and see the full 2022 fall TV premiere date schedule for new and returning shows across all networks.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: The Conners — Season 5
8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs — Season 10
9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary — Season 2
9:31 p.m.: Home Economics — Season 3
10 p.m.: Big Sky — Season 3
Friday, Sept. 23
8 p.m.: Shark Tank — Season 14
9:01 p.m.: 20/20 (two hours)
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy! — NEW SERIES
9 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — Season 3
10 p.m.: The Rookie — Season 5
Tuesday, Sept. 27
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise — Season 8
10 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds — NEW SERIES
Sunday, Oct. 2
7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos — Season 33
Monday, Oct. 3
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise — new episode
10 p.m.: The Good Doctor — Season 6
Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Station 19 — Season 6
9 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy — Season 19
10 p.m. Alaska Daily — NEW SERIES