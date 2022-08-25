Join or Sign In
Fall shows are returning slightly later than normal
Summer is almost over, but wipe your tears away with the promise of fresh, new television. ABC's Fall 2022 schedule will start off on Sept. 21 with comedies, which have been consolidated to Wednesday nights to make room for Bachelor in Paradise and The Rookie's spin-off, The Rookie Feds, on Tuesdays. Yep, that means Abbott Elementary Season 2 is now on hump day. Bachelor in Paradise will also have two hours on Monday, leading into The Good Doctor at 10, where it has aired every season since its premiere.
After two seasons capping Thursday nights, Big Sky shifts to Wednesdays, airing at 10 after the comedy block. Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy remain in their Thursday timeslots, while the new Hilary Swank drama Alaska Daily will now fill out the third hour of the evening. All three of those shows will premiere in early October, just a couple of weeks later than the normal late-September launch for ABC shows.
Check out the premiere dates for ABC's upcoming scripted series below. And find out everything else you need to know about the ABC Fall 2022-23 lineup.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: The Conners
8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs
9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary
9:31 p.m.: Home Economics
10 p.m.: Big Sky
Friday, Sept. 23
8 p.m.: Shark Tank
9:01 p.m.: 20/20 (two hours)
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy!
9 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
10 p.m.: The Rookie
Tuesday, Sept. 27
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise
10 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds
Sunday, Oct. 2
7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos
Monday, Oct. 3
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise
10 p.m.: The Good Doctor
Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Station 19
9 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy
10 p.m. Alaska Daily