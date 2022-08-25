X

ABC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for Abbott Elementary, Grey's Anatomy, Big Sky, and More

Fall shows are returning slightly later than normal

Megan Vick

Summer is almost over, but wipe your tears away with the promise of fresh, new television. ABC's Fall 2022 schedule will start off on Sept. 21 with comedies, which have been consolidated to Wednesday nights to make room for Bachelor in Paradise and The Rookie's spin-off, The Rookie Feds, on Tuesdays. Yep, that means Abbott Elementary Season 2 is now on hump day. Bachelor in Paradise will also have two hours on Monday, leading into The Good Doctor at 10, where it has aired every season since its premiere. 

After two seasons capping Thursday nights, Big Sky shifts to Wednesdays, airing at 10 after the comedy block. Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy remain in their Thursday timeslots, while the new Hilary Swank drama Alaska Daily will now fill out the third hour of the evening. All three of those shows will premiere in early October, just a couple of weeks later than the normal late-September launch for ABC shows. 

Check out the premiere dates for ABC's upcoming scripted series below. And find out everything else you need to know about the ABC Fall 2022-23 lineup.

Freddie Highmore and Paige Spara, The Good Doctor

Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: The Conners
8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs
9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary
9:31 p.m.: Home Economics
10 p.m.: Big Sky

Friday, Sept. 23
8 p.m.: Shark Tank
9:01 p.m.: 20/20 (two hours)

Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy!
9 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
10 p.m.: The Rookie 

Tuesday, Sept. 27
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise
10 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds

Sunday, Oct. 2
7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos

Monday, Oct. 3
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise
10 p.m.: The Good Doctor

Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Station 19
9 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy
10 p.m. Alaska Daily