Here's ABC's Fall 2021 TV Schedule

Chandra Wilson, Grey's Anatomy Jennifer Clasen/ABC

ABC's fall schedule won't look too different from usual, with staple shows like Grey's Anatomy, its spin-off Station 19, and A Million Little Things all returning to your screen. Fan favorites The Good Doctor, The Rookie, and The Conners will return as well, as will long-running reality showsDancing With the Stars andThe Bachelorette. While the next TV season will be the last for black-ish, it won't premiere new episodes until midseason.

New programming for ABC next season includes a The Wonder Years reboot starring Dulé Hill and executive produced by original Wonder Years star Fred Savage, who also directs the pilot episode. Also new next season is Queens, a drama about four women who decide to reunite their '90s hip-hop group, which stars Eve, Brandy, and Naturi Naughton.

ABC 2021-2022 Fall TV Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

See the full schedule below. New shows in ALL CAPS.

MONDAY

8/7c: Dancing With the Stars

10/9c: The Good Doctor



TUESDAY

8/7c: The Bachelorette

10/9: QUEENS



WEDNESDAY

8/7c: The Goldbergs

8:30/7:30c: THE WONDER YEARS

9/8c: The Conners

9:30/8:30c: Home Economics

10/9c: A Million Little Things



THURSDAY

8/7c: Station 19

9/8c: Grey's Anatomy

10/9c: Big Sky



FRIDAY

8/7c: Shark Tank

9/8c: 20/20



SATURDAY

8/7c: Saturday Night Football

SUNDAY

7/6c: America's Funniest Home Videos

8/7c: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

9/8c: Supermarket Sweep

10/9c: The Rookie



MIDSEASON

Fans will have to wait until later in the season for the premieres of American Idol, the final season of black-ish, and new shows Abbott Elementary, Maggie, and Women of the Movement.