Here's ABC's Fall 2021 TV Schedule

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Mark your calendars
ABC's fall schedule won't look too different from usual, with staple shows like Grey's Anatomy, its spin-off Station 19, and A Million Little Things all returning to your screen. Fan favorites The Good Doctor, The Rookie, and The Conners will return as well, as will long-running reality showsDancing With the Stars andThe Bachelorette. While the next TV season will be the last for black-ish, it won't premiere new episodes until midseason.
New programming for ABC next season includes a The Wonder Years reboot starring Dulé Hill and executive produced by original Wonder Years star Fred Savage, who also directs the pilot episode. Also new next season is Queens, a drama about four women who decide to reunite their '90s hip-hop group, which stars Eve, Brandy, and Naturi Naughton.
ABC 2021-2022 Fall TV Lineup: Everything We Know So Far
See the full schedule below. New shows in ALL CAPS.
MONDAY
8/7c: Dancing With the Stars
10/9c: The Good Doctor
TUESDAY
8/7c: The Bachelorette
10/9: QUEENS
WEDNESDAY
8/7c: The Goldbergs
8:30/7:30c: THE WONDER YEARS
9/8c: The Conners
9:30/8:30c: Home Economics
10/9c: A Million Little Things
THURSDAY
8/7c: Station 19
9/8c: Grey's Anatomy
10/9c: Big Sky
FRIDAY
8/7c: Shark Tank
9/8c: 20/20
SATURDAY
8/7c: Saturday Night Football
SUNDAY
7/6c: America's Funniest Home Videos
8/7c: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
9/8c: Supermarket Sweep
10/9c: The Rookie
MIDSEASON
Fans will have to wait until later in the season for the premieres of American Idol, the final season of black-ish, and new shows Abbott Elementary, Maggie, and Women of the Movement.