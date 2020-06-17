Now Playing James Roday Plays Who Would You Rather: Psych's Shawn Spencer or Million Little Things' Gary Mendez

Modern Family and How to Get Away with Murder may have signed off for good this spring, but ABC will still welcome back plenty of old favorites this fall TV season, assuming production is able to resume. The network has announced its planned fall 2020 TV schedule, and most of it looks pretty familiar.

Thursdays still belong to Grey's Anatomy, its spin-off Station 19, and A Million Little Things. This fall will also see the return of dramas like The Good Doctor, Stumptown, and The Rookie, as well as comedies American Housewife, The Connors, and The Goldbergs (this time without its spin-off, Schooled, which has been canceled, as have Bless this Mess, Single Parents, The Baker and the Beauty, Emergence, and Kids Say the Darndest Things). Meanwhile, Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette is finally a go after production was postponed, and Dancing With the Stars is back for its 29th season.

ABC's 2020-2021 Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

ABC has also announced the new shows making their debut in the 2020-2021 season. David E. Kelley's Big Sky will star Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick as a detective and ex-cop, respectively, who team up to try and find two girls kidnapped by a truck driver. And new comedy series Call Your Mother (previously titled My Village) stars Kyra Sedgwick as an empty-nester mother who decides to reinsert herself into her adult children's lives. The two series join the previously announced revival of Supermarket Sweep, hosted by Leslie Jones.

See the full schedule below, and head here for more on ABC's 2020-2021 lineup. New shows in ALL CAPS.

MONDAY

8/7c: Dancing with the Stars

10/9c: The Good Doctor

TUESDAY

8/7c: The Bachelorette

10/9: BIG SKY

WEDNESDAY

8/7c: The Goldbergs

8:30/7:30c: American Housewife

9/8c: The Conners (new date/time)

9:30/8:30c: CALL YOUR MOTHER

10/9c: Stumptown

THURSDAY

8/7c: Station 19

9/8c: Grey's Anatomy

10/9c: A Million Little Things

FRIDAY

8/7c: Shark Tank

9/8c: 20/20 (two hours)

SATURDAY

8/7c: Saturday Night Football

SUNDAY

7/6c: America's Funniest Home Videos

8/7c: SUPERMARKET SWEEP

9/8c: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

10/9c: The Rookie

MIDSEASON

Fans will have to wait until later in the season for the premieres of American Idol, The Bachelor, black-ish, mixed-ish, and For Life.

For more, check out what we know about the fall TV lineup from CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW.