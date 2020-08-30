Fans and members of Hollywood have spent the weekend mourning Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday at age 43 of colon cancer. In honor of the late actor, ABC has announced it will air Black Panther, in which Boseman stars as Wakandan king and superhero T'Challa, commercial-free on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET. The film will be followed at 10:20 p.m. ET by the ABC News special, Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King.

The special will celebrate Boseman's life and career, as well as the "cultural imprint he made on- and off-screen," according to ABC. It will also feature some of the many tributes celebrities and fans from all over the world have posted to social media, words from his co-stars, and put a spotlight on the medical condition Boseman was diagnosed with in 2016.

As people continue to remember Boseman through his work, there are a lot of ways to watch his film and TV roles. In addition to Black Panther, Boseman appeared in handful of other Marvel films as the celebrated and revolutionary T'Challa. Some of Boseman's other notable performances include his breakout role as Jackie Robinson in 42, his portrayal of James Brown in Get On Up, and his part in the recent release of Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods.

One of Boseman's final films, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, an adaptation of an August Wilson play in which Boseman stars opposite Viola Davis, is expected to be released by Netflix later this year.

Black Panther airs Sunday at 8/7c on ABC. Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King follows at 10:20/9:20c.