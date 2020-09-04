On Sunday evening, more than six million people tuned in to ABC to watch a commercial-free airing of Black Panther, along with the network's special dedicated to the late Chadwick Boseman, who died Aug. 28 at age 43 of colon cancer. Now, that special, titled Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King - A Special Edition of 20/20, is available to stream on Disney+.

The special, hosted by Robin Roberts, celebrates Boseman's life and career, along with the cultural imprint the actor made on screen and in real life. It also featured many tributes from celebrities, political figures, and fans from all over the world, and put a spotlight on the medical condition Boseman was diagnosed with in 2016.

As people continue to remember Boseman through his work, there are a lot of ways to watch his film and TV roles. In addition to Black Panther, Boseman appeared in handful of other Marvel films as the celebrated and revolutionary T'Challa. Some of Boseman's other notable performances include his breakout role as Jackie Robinson in 42, his portrayal of James Brown in Get On Up, and his part in the recent release of Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods.

One of Boseman's final films, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, an adaptation of an August Wilson play in which Boseman stars opposite Viola Davis, is expected to be released by Netflix later this year.

Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King - A Special Edition of 2020 is now available to stream on Disney+.