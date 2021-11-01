ABC Announces January Premiere Dates for The Bachelor, black-ish, and More

Join or Sign In
We may have just wrapped up Halloween and fall finales are still around the corner, but ABC is already thinking about mid-season. The network announced its January premiere slate, which will kick off with a new season of The Bachelor on Jan. 3 so you won't have that long to wait between rose ceremonies at all.
Abbott Elementary will officially premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 4, but you can catch an early showing of the premiere before Christmas on Dec. 7. The new comedy will lead into the eighth and final season of black-ish, which now boasts a guest appearance from Michelle Obama. Later that week on Thursday, Jan. 6, the limited series Women of the Movement, starring Tony-winner Adrienne Warren as the mother of Emmett Till, premieres. The Thursday timeslot indicates that we can expect another extended hiatus for the TGIT shows, Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and Big Sky, after their respective fall finales.
Check out the rest of ABC's January premiere slate below.
TUESDAY, DEC. 7
9:30/8:30c: Abbott Elementary (early series premiere)
MONDAY, JAN. 3
8/7c: The Bachelor
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
9/8c: Abbott Elementary (regular time period premiere)
9:30/8:30c: black-ish
10/9c: Queens
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5
8/7c: The Goldbergs
8:30/7:30c: The Wonder Years
9/8c: The Conners
9:30/8:30c: Home Economics
10/9c: The Chase
THURSDAY, JAN. 6
8/7c: Women of the Movement (series premiere)
MONDAY, JAN. 24
10/9c: Promised Land (series premiere)