ABC 2022 Season Premiere Dates for Grey's Anatomy, The Good Doctor, Big Sky, and More

Fall TV season is upon us, which means we are just days away from the return of Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Good Doctor, and the rest of your favorite ABC shows. ABC's fall 2022 premiere schedule launches Sept. 21 and will continue through Oct. 6, culminating in the premiere of the new Hilary Swank drama Alaska Daily.
But ABC has made some changes to its lineup. Comedies have been consolidated to Wednesday nights, so Abbott Elementary, The Conners, The Goldbergs, and Home Economics will fill a two-hour block, with Big Sky capping the night — a shift from its Thursday night slot the past two seasons. Alaska Daily will be joining the Thursday lineup alongside Shondaland's TGIF programming.
The Good Doctor will continue to own the Monday at 10 p.m. time slot, where it has aired every season since its premiere. Reality staple Bachelor in Paradise is returning on Monday, Sept. 27 before moving to Tuesday nights, where it will be followed by The Rookie's spin-off, The Rookie: Feds.
See the complete list of ABC's 2022 fall TV premiere dates below, check out trailers for the new shows, and see the full 2022 fall TV premiere date schedule for new and returning shows across all networks.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m.: The Conners — Season 5
8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs — Season 10
9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary — Season 2
9:31 p.m.: Home Economics — Season 3
10 p.m.: Big Sky — Season 3
Friday, Sept. 23
8 p.m.: Shark Tank — Season 14
9:01 p.m.: 20/20 (two hours)
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy! — NEW SERIES
9 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — Season 3
10 p.m.: The Rookie — Season 5
Tuesday, Sept. 27
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise — Season 8
10 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds — NEW SERIES
Sunday, Oct. 2
7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos — Season 33
Monday, Oct. 3
8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise — new episode
10 p.m.: The Good Doctor — Season 6
Thursday, Oct. 6
8 p.m.: Station 19 — Season 6
9 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy — Season 19
10 p.m. Alaska Daily — NEW SERIES