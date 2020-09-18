We officially know that we are just over two months away from finding out Eddie's (David Giuntoli) fate on A Million Little Things. Season 2 left off on a massive cliffhanger with the recovering alcoholic heading home to bare his soul to his wife about dark secrets he'd been keeping since he was a teenager, only to get struck by a car.

Giuntoli did not leave us feeling optimistic when we talked to him about the bombshell episode last spring, but Eddie's fate is still up in the air. What we do know is that the Season 3 premiere is titled "Hit & Run," per showrunner and executive producer DJ Nash's Twitter. Nash also teased fans that they were not going to be done being angry with him after the premiere, which isn't doing anything good for our anxiety.

Now TV Guide can exclusively reveal the A Million Little Things Season 3 poster and honestly, we're studying it for clues about what's happening to Eddie. First off, the tagline for the season is "A million reasons to come together," and not to be alarmists, but that only triggers the memory that the reason this group came back together in the first place was for a dear friend's funeral. We don't have to go back down that road, right?

The good news is that Giuntoli is present and accounted for on the poster, standing and apparently breathing on his own. That bodes well, except for the fact he's in the bottom corner and kind of pushed out of the way. Don't even get us started on Katherine's (Grace Park) grief-stricken face. And why is Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) in a suit? Gary never wears suits unless — you know what? We're just going to focus on Delilah (Stephanie Szostak), Rome (Romany Malco), and Regina (Christina Moses), looking pretty happy. There would be no reason to smile if Eddie wasn't going to be 100 percent, totally okay, and sublimely happy. That's how things work on this show, right? Ugh, we can all hold our breath together until November.

A Million Little Things Season 3 premieres Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10/9c.