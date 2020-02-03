It's family reunion time on A Million Little Things, and it's not going to be a good time for Gary (James Roday). It's not like Gary is having the best time lately anyway, after getting fired, breaking up with Maggie (Allison Miller) and getting arrested because he can't keep his anger in check. However, he's going to have to face some of his deep issues in Thursday's episode.

Marcia Gay Harden will guest star in Thursday's hour as Alice, Gary's mother who walked out on Gary's father and Gary when he was younger so she could pursue her acting dreams. TV Guide has your first look at Harden in the episode and from the photos, we can already tell that a reunion with Gary is not going to go well. He apparently is going to see one of Alice's shows and they'll get into it in her dressing room.

However, there's also a photo of them maybe about to hug so perhaps a confrontation could lead to some real closure for Gary? We can only hope some good comes of this meeting, because Gary won't survive going much further down this downward spiral he's been on.

Check out the photos of Gary and his mom here.

Marcia Gay Harden, A Million Little Things Photo: Jack Rowand, ABC

A Million Little Things airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.