The Men of 118 Respond to a Car Giveaway Gone Wrong in This 9-1-1 Season 6 Premiere Sneak Peek

For the first time since its freshman run, 9-1-1 will not begin a new season with a natural disaster or a major crisis threatening the lives of people in Los Angeles. Instead, when the hit FOX procedural drama returns for its sixth season on September 19, the members of the 118 will have to contend with a big emergency—a blimp crashing into a packed sports stadium—and a series of smaller ones. (Fans will surely delight in knowing that the team is back together and stronger than ever.)

In TV Guide's exclusive clip from Monday's season premiere, the main men of the 118—Bobby (Peter Krause), Buck (Oliver Stark), Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and, yes, Eddie (Ryan Guzman)—respond to a call about a woman suffering from dehydration and acute kidney failure while trying to win a car giveaway competition. By the time the firefighters arrive on the scene, the woman and her only remaining competitor have been holding on to different parts of the car for two days, with the first one to let go automatically forfeiting the prize.

With the contestants unwilling to relinquish their holds and the judge refusing to temporarily suspend the competition, the firefighters know they can only do one thing to save the woman's life (much to the dismay of the judge).

Meanwhile, in the episode titled "Let the Games Begin," the main characters are undergoing major life changes: Bobby and Athena (Angela Bassett) drop off May (Corinne Massiah) on her first day of college and begin discussing long-overdue honeymoon plans; Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney go to couple's therapy after deciding to give their relationship another shot; and Eddie struggles with Christopher's (Gavin McHugh) desire to be more independent as a pre-teen.

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8/7c on FOX. Episodes are available to stream the next day on FOX Now or Hulu.