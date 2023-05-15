9-1-1: Lone Star: The Pre-Wedding Activities Are Life or Death in This Exclusive Finale Clip

Gina Torres, Brianna Baker and Ronen Rubinstein, 9-1-1: Lone Star Kevin Estrada/Fox

Wedding bells are ringing on 9-1-1: Lone Star. In the two-hour season finale of the Fox procedural drama, police officer Carlos Reyes (Rafael L. Silva) and paramedic T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their family and friends — but the happy couple will have to overcome a few more obstacles on their way to the wedding altar.

First up: a professional obstacle for T.K. and the 126. TV Guide's exclusive sneak peek of the finale picks up in the immediate aftermath of a call about a stolen car containing an armed suspect and an abducted toddler named Piper. When the car crashes into a home pool, fire captain Owen (Rob Lowe) dives in head first to save her. In the clip, Judd places the unresponsive child on a gurney, where the paramedics — Tommy (Gina Torres), Nancy (Briana Baker), and T.K. — spring into action to resuscitate her.

Although they will face a more personal obstacle later in the finale, viewers can rest assured that T.K. and Carlos, as evidenced in the promotional materials, will make it to their wedding, come hell or high water. "I look at it as tremendous progress," Rubinstein tells TV Guide about what the long-awaited "Tarlos" nuptials mean to him in today's social climate. "I don't think we would've seen this even a few years ago, and to be able to represent that and embody that image, it's an honor of a lifetime, it's deeply humbling."

"Yeah, it was a matter of when, not if, but man, it's been a long time coming," Rubinstein adds. "I think a recurring theme is that we've earned this wedding, we've earned these storylines, we've earned this relationship. And trust me: The writers have put us through every single hoop imaginable. … A show like 9-1-1: Lone Star is really unique and really special, because we're doing this on primetime network, on Fox. It's something I'm gonna look back on and be like, 'Wow, we were part of history.'"

Meanwhile, in the emotional season ender, Owen is conflicted when his half-brother Robert (guest star Chad Lowe), who was recently diagnosed with Huntington's, asks him for help to end his own life, and Judd (Jim Parrack) and Grace (Sierra McClain) face a family crisis after Judd's teenage son, Wyatt (Jackson Pace), was involved in a potentially fatal biking accident at the end of last week's episode.

Check back with TV Guide on Tuesday night for post-mortem interviews with Silva, Rubinstein, and Parrack breaking down the key moments from the Season 4 finale.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Fox. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Fox Now or Hulu.