8 Shows Like Younger to Watch If You Like Younger

Younger TVLand

Younger is growing up. The fizzy Darren Star drama about a woman in her 40s pretending to be (drumroll please) younger will be signing off for good at the end of its seventh season, which means it's almost time to say goodbye to fake millennial Liza (Sutton Foster), real millennial Kelsey (Hilary Duff), and their well-dressed pals of varying ages. But there's no need to burn your statement necklaces in mourning; there are plenty of other fun shows you can watch once the series wraps up.

Whether you watch Younger for the workplace friendships, Liza's love triangle with Josh (Nico Tortorella) and Charles (Peter Hermann), or the drama caused by her massive secret, there's something on this list to satisfy every kind of Younger fan. Check out these dramas packed with women supporting each other, betraying each other, and getting into romantic entanglements, usually while wearing the wildest outfits possible.

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Sex and the City Paramount Pictures via Getty Images

New York, the iconic fifth character of Sex and the City, has only been the setting of one other Darren Star show: Younger. (Star's previous shows, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melrose Place, were set in California, while his latest, Emily in Paris, is set in the eponymous Paree, duh.) If you're looking to extend your stay in Star's frothy, extravagant version of New York, check out Sex and the City to see where the love affair began. Not every aspect of the series has aged well, but, like Younger, it's a comfortingly over-the-top blend of fantasy, frankness, dating exploits, and extreme fashion accessories, all grounded by the female friendship that launched a thousand personality tests. [Watch on HBO Max]







Cable Girls Netflix

From Younger to Mad Men, there's a long tradition of TV characters lying about their identities to get jobs. While Liza ages herself down a generation to get back into the publishing industry, Cable Girls' Alba (Blanca Suárez), better known as Lidia, has a more life-or-death reason for pretending to be someone she's not. Alba, who's caught under the thumb of a corrupt cop, is one of four women at the center of Netflix's Spanish period drama, which explores the lives of young professionals at the National Telephone Company in 1920s Madrid. Cable Girls is an underrated must-watch for Younger fans craving more stories of women declaring their independence and supporting each other in the workplace. It serves up plenty of soapy romantic intrigue, but the series also packs a serious emotional punch as real-world history catches up with the characters. [Watch on Netflix]







Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me Saeed Adyani/Netflix

If you can't get enough of female friendships built on lies, don't miss Dead to Me, which puts a major betrayal at the center of its story. The dark comedy follows the twisted friendship of Jen (Christina Applegate), whose husband was killed in a hit-and-run, and Judy (Linda Cardellini), a grief group pal who turns out to be hiding her own connection to Jen's husband's death. And you thought Younger's Kelsey and Liza had a lot to work through. United by tragedy and guilt, Jen and Judy eventually forge a ride-or-die bond as they get pulled into serious schemes. Dead to Me is a wild, compulsively watchable series on the surface; underneath, it's a portrait of grief anchored by great performances from Applegate and Cardellini. James Marsden is also a hoot. [Watch on Netflix]







Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy, The Bold Type Freeform

No one in The Bold Type is lying about their age (as far as we know), but in every other sense, The Bold Type and Younger are twins: two frothy dramas about glamorous young professionals trying to make it in glamorous industries. The Bold Type trades publishing for the famously stable world of magazine journalism, following a trio of millennial women — Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) — finding their voices at the fictional women's magazine Scarlet. The drama flits between wish fulfillment and serious stuff, handling heavy women's issues with varying degrees of success. But even at its most ridiculous, The Bold Type is a lot of fun, and the friendship between Jane, Kat, and Sutton carries it through. [Watch on Hulu]







Yvonne Orji, Issa Rae, Insecure Merie W. Wallace/HBO

If you're looking for a more true-to-life take on the millennial experience that still doesn't skimp on joy, Insecure has your back. The great HBO comedy-drama is a fresh, specific look at Black womanhood through the eyes of Issa (co-creator Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji), longtime friends hitting their 30s in Los Angeles. Their struggle to balance friendship, dating, and career mobility will be familiar to Younger fans, but it's the show's willingness to steer into difficult moments of growth that really sets it apart. Insecure will have you celebrating the characters' wins, yelling about their love lives, and taking sides in Issa and Molly's fights with the rest of Twitter. Check out more shows to watch if you like Insecure. [Watch on HBO Max]







Bunheads Adam Taylor, ABC Family

Need more Sutton Foster in your life? Shuffle your way over to the gone-too-soon Bunheads, a real charmer of a show that aired on Freeform from 2012-2013. The series stars Foster as a Las Vegas showgirl who winds up teaching ballet in a sleepy California town alongside her new mother-in-law (Kelly Bishop). Co-created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the creative mind behind Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, it's a fast-talking, fast-footed gem with a soft heart and dance sequences designed for rewinding. Fans who wanted to see Foster show off those Broadway chops more often on Younger will be especially jazzed by this one. [Watch on Hulu]







Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni, Jane the Virgin Richard Foreman, Jr./The CW

Sometimes you just want to pick sides in a really divisive fictional love triangle to feel alive. Younger offers Josh and Charles; Jane the Virgin gave us Michael and Rafael. The CW's self-aware telenovela starts with an out-there premise: Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez), a Type A aspiring writer, has to throw out all of her careful plans for her life when she's accidentally artificially inseminated (yes) despite being a virgin. As her situation changes, she finds herself torn between boyfriend Michael (Brett Dier) and unexpected baby daddy Rafael (Justin Baldoni). But the love triangle is an easy hook into a story that goes so much deeper than that; Jane the Virgin is at its best in its delicate explorations of faith and sexuality, its illumination of immigration stories, and the fraught but unbreakable bond between three generations of Villanueva women. It's a soapy treat. [Watch on Netflix]







Lisa Edelstein, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce Dean Buscher/Bravo

If you liked watching Liza restart her career and love life in her 40s, check out Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce. The underrated Bravo series stars Lisa Edelstein as Abby, a Los Angeles-based self-help author who takes comfort in new friends as her divorce upends her life. It's a smart, appealingly messy story that deals with the complexities of marriage and female friendship with a fun balance of poignance and claws-out nastiness. Edelstein is joined by a first-rate cast, including Alanna Ubach and Retta, and a not-to-be-missed lineup of guest stars like Carrie Fisher, Laverne Cox, and Bernadette Peters. Cheers to that. [Watch on Netflix]





Younger is available to stream on Paramount+ and Hulu.