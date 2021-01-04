Watching about five hours of The Office on Netflix used to be a daily routine, but now that it's been removed from Netflix (it's now on NBC Universal's streaming service, Peacock), we need to find something new to fill that hole. Thankfully, there are plenty of other shows that are similar to The Office out there.

It's OK to watch something other than Kevin spilling a big bowl of chili for the 136th time, which is why we've compiled this list of shows that will help you wean yourself off The Office by expanding your TV watching beyond Scranton. Some share the mockumentary format, some are great workplace comedies, and some feature the creative minds behind The Office. And because you've already scoured the internet for more shows like The Office, we've left the obvious picks off this list — there's no Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Arrested Development, or The Office (U.K.) to be found here; they're great and you've watched them already — and searched deeper for other shows you maybe haven't seen.

The Office Webisodes

Where to watch: NBC.com, YouTube

Angela Kinsey and Ellie Kemper, The Office Photo: NBC.com

So you burned through every single episode of The Office and don't know what to do with your life? What if I told you there were secret "lost" episodes of The Office out there for you to discover? See, back in the days of late-'00s television, there was thing called the "internet" that was a weird, scary place, but TV execs saw an opportunity to "stream" "content" on the "computer" with a thing called "webisodes." (The late '00s were a weird time.) Anyway, NBC made several The Office shorts almost every year beginning in the summer of 2006 (between Seasons 2 and 3) and concluding in the spring of 2011. Each webisode ran anywhere from three to eight minutes each, and each series was made of about three or four webisodes, with the first series, "The Accountants," in which Oscar, Angela, and Kevin try to find $3,000 missing from the budget, running a whopping 10 webisodes because no one knew any better. They weren't garbage, either; "The Accountants" was written by Mike Schur and Paul Lieberstein and won a Daytime Emmy. Be warned, though: They're not all easy to hunt down, but this Reddit thread will help you find most of them.





Where to watch: Netflix

Steve Carell, Space Force Photo: Aaron Epstein/Netflix

If it's more of The Office you're looking for, then how about another show with Steve Carell and created by Greg Daniels? Netflix's comedy stars Carell as the head of Space Force, the new branch of the Armed Forces that's the laughingstock of the Army, Navy, and Marines. It's a spoof of our own incompetent government, with Carell feeling the heat from POTUS to get America back on the moon ASAP while his science advisor (John Malkovich) frustratedly explains how that's not possible. Warning: Reaction to the series has been mixed so far; some fans love it, while critics mostly roasted it. Also, though Carell plays a bad boss, it's not exactly The Office in space.





Where to watch: Netflix

Chris O'Dowd, Richard Ayoade, and Katherine Parkinson, The I.T. Crowd

The Office may be the best crowd-pleasing workplace comedy ever, but The IT Crowd is a close second when it comes to showing the humdrum life of an office drone trapped in a corporation that only hires buffoons. The series stars Chris O'Dowd, Richard Ayoade, and Katherine Parkinson as the IT team of a corporation that does, uhhh, well, we don't know what exactly, because it doesn't really matter. All that really matters is it's a perfect mash-up of The Office's coworker comedy and The Big Bang Theory's nerd culture, making it a hilarious combo of British alt-comedy and mainstream appeal.





Where to watch: Comedy Central

Matt Ingebretson, Jake Weisman; Corporate Photo: Comedy Central

The Office's focus on workplace absurdity and budding coworker friendships has made it a classic for everyone, but if you're sick of your job and looking for the workplace absurdity slathered with a dose of soul-sucking satire, Corporate might hit home a little too hard, and have you doubling over at the same time. The vastly underrated Comedy Central show looks at life through a corporate-approved prism of strict email regulations, acceptable interoffice behavior, and social lives burdened with the fear that another Monday is just around the corner. There's no Jim and Pam hanky-panky here; it's just the empty, Nihilistic, and hilarious lives of the workforce.





Where to watch: Hulu

Jay Harrington and Portia de Rossi, Better Off Ted

Another overlooked workplace comedy, ABC's Better Off Ted lasted only two seasons from 2009-2010 because people are dumb and don't know a good thing when they get it. A direct answer to the growing popularity of The Office, the comedy followed the employees of a mysterious, evil corporation that does everything from sway presidential elections to build military-grade weapons out of gourds, and their friendships in the shadow of corporate oversight. The show's protagonist, Ted (Jay Harrington), even pulls a few Jims by breaking the fourth wall and looking into the camera to talk to the audience. Better Off Ted was appreciated by critics, but not by viewers, who didn't watch it because it was opposite NCIS and American Idol, which were Top 5 shows at the time.





Where to watch: Hulu

Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, and Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows Photo: Russ Martin/FX

If it's straight mockumentary comedy you're after, FX's What We Do in the Shadows is the current king of the format. The vampire parody has nothing to do with office work, unless you consider coffins to be cubicles and the Johnson account to be Johnson's arteries, but it still uses the format well with confessionals, absurd access to its subjects, and a camera crew that occasionally makes an appearance when they're getting attacked inside a vampire nest. But like The Office, the real draw here is the cast and the character relationships, so who are we to say that drinking the blood of virgins and turning into bats isn't as important or relatable as selling paper?





Borderline

Where to watch: Netflix

Borderline

Borderline might be more like The Office than The Office is like The Office. The mockumentary follows workers at an airport, with all the shaky cams and confessionals of NBC's hit, as they sort of do their jobs but mostly just get on each other's nerves. There's even a Jim-Pam thing going on between two of the employees! Though some parts of The Office were improvised, Borderline takes that a step further by bring mostly improv, with the actors — including a pre-fame Guz Khan as a disgruntled baggage handler — following an outline and adding their own flourishes to their characters. The comedy has aired two seasons so far, the most recent airing in 2017, but it hasn't officially been canceled yet.





Where to watch: Hulu

Superstore Photo: NBC, Greg Gayne/NBC

The Office's formula of a workplace with unique and nutty coworkers was clearly the influence for Superstore, another NBC comedy that's a lot better than ratings give it credit for. Swapping out a paper sales company for a big-box store called Cloud 9, Superstore has a slightly different feel because of the retail experience, which leads to great gags. But again, it's the relationships between the characters, particularly between Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman), whose romance evolved across the first five seasons.

