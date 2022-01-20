8 Shows Like The Big Bang Theory You Should Watch if You Miss The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory CBS

We can't prove it, but we suspect there may not ever be a comedy as big as The Big Bang Theory again. The CBS sitcom about a group of nerdy friends who know everything about science and geek culture but are clueless about love and life was the highest-rated comedy on TV for years, and its absence has continued to be felt since it wrapped up its 12-season run in 2019 by fans and network executives alike. About half as many people that watched The Big Bang Theory watch Young Sheldon, you know? No other comedy has cracked The Big Bang Theory's exact equation for success. Fortunately, there are many shows that do something similar.

This list has comedies and light dramas with will they/won't theys like the one between Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco), oddball breakout characters like Sheldon (Jim Parsons), an appreciation for the scientific, a Big Bang Theory cast member, or some combination of them all. We left off Friends, which has a similar friend group dynamic, and Two and a Half Men, which was also produced by super-producer Chuck Lorre and set up The Big Bang Theory's success, because they're a little too obvious. But our choices are still as tight as Wolowitz's (Simon Helberg) jeans.

After The Big Bang Theory ended, Kaley Cuoco found a project that plays to her strengths as a bubbly personality while allowing her to push herself in a darker, more dramatic direction. The Flight Attendant, which Cuoco executive-produces, is a fun, fast-paced thriller about Cassie Bowden (Cuoco), who's prone to drinking too many of those airline-sized liquor bottles and making some bad decisions. One of those bad decisions gets her caught up in an international conspiracy after she wakes up next to the murdered body of the handsome passenger (Michiel Huisman) she hooked up with in Bangkok. She's trying to piece together what happened and clear her name, but she can't remember. If Penny was your favorite part of The Big Bang Theory, you have to watch The Flight Attendant, which is basically what would happen if the FBI suspected Penny of espionage. Season 2 is coming this year, with new cast member Sharon Stone.

Well, we have to include one super-obvious show, because it's essential for any big Bang fan. Young Sheldon is The Big Bang Theory's spin-off about the early life of its most popular character, telling the story of the boy genius (Iain Armitage) as he grows up misunderstood in East Texas in the late '80s and early '90s. His parents (Zoe Perry and Lance Barber) love and protect him, but they can't always relate to him. It's a cute, Wonder Years-influenced sitcom that's more family-friendly than The Big Bang Theory and has a very different look and style (it's a single-camera comedy). But Sheldon was always Sheldon, and Jim Parsons as grown-up Sheldon narrates from the future.

For much of The Big Bang Theory's run, it shared space on the CBS schedule with How I Met Your Mother, which also followed a group of mostly single friends as they experienced romantic ups and downs. The New York City-set series has a unique frame device for a sitcom, in that the show is a story being told by Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) in the future to his children about his life as a young man. Like TBBT, it's an ensemble comedy with one breakout character who puts the show on his back. HIMYM's version of Sheldon is Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris), a womanizing d-bag you can't help but love, because there's just something about him. You can skip the new spin-off How I Met Your Father, though.

This highly rewatchable Fox sitcom is, like The Big Bang Theory and countless other sitcoms, about the romantic ups and downs of a group of friends in New York or Los Angeles (Los Angeles, in this case). What sets it apart are the truly hilarious performances from Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, and Lamorne Morris, as well as the mostly well-executed series-long will they/won't they between Johnson's Nick Miller and Zooey Deschanel's Jessica Day. It's like if Penny was adorkable and Leonard was a total crank.

Scorpion was conceived as a dramatic counterpart to the nerdy comedy of The Big Bang Theory. The premise is basically "What if the Big Bangers were action stars?" The four-season CBS action drama follows a computer genius named Walter O'Brien (Elyes Gabel), who leads a team of super-smart scientists, hackers, and other assorted nerds as they carry out tech security missions for clients, most commonly the Department of Homeland Security, but also private individuals and businesses who need their expertise. The role of Penny is filled by Katharine McPhee, who plays a non-nerdy waitress who helps the geeks understand the "real world."

Another nerdy light drama that TBBT fans might find appealing is Bones. Emily Deschanel plays Temperance "Bones" Brennan, a forensic anthropologist who helps FBI agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) solve crimes with the help of science. Bones has a Sheldon-like lack of social skills, and there are several seasons of will they/won't they between Booth and Brennan. And while Bones isn't exactly a comedy, it provides plenty of laughs.

Mom doesn't get a lot of attention these days, but it quietly and consistently ran for eight seasons. It's executive-produced by TBBT's Chuck Lorre, TV's reigning king of comedy, and tells the story of Christy Plunkett (Anna Faris) and her mother Bonnie (Allison Janney), who are both in Alcoholics Anonymous and trying to get their lives back on track. Mom has had heart like The Big Bang Theory developed in its later seasons from the start, and covers addiction and recovery more accurately than most shows. Janney won two back-to-back supporting actress Emmys in 2014 and 2015.

This sitcom ran from 1996 to 2001 on NBC and is still funny today. It stars John Lithgow as the leader of a group of aliens who are on a research mission to Earth and pose as a family in order to observe how these curious human creatures behave. And they're not very good at it. It has a similar quirky sense of humor to The Big Bang Theory, and is about a group of outsiders finding their place in the world. Lithgow's character Dick Solomon even worked at a university, just like the Big Bang gang.