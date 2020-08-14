Hallmark's Good Witch has conjured up a Season 7 renewal, but it's becoming obvious that we may be waiting a good, long while before we can return to Middleton. The show remains in COVID-19 limbo until production can safely resume, which means you may find yourself looking for a new series to watch while you wait for more Good Witch. At TV Guide, we understand there's sometimes just too much TV to sift through to figure out where to go next, which is why we're going to lend a hand.

Good Witch has enamored fans for years, and it's not hard to see why. Visiting the town of Middleton with Cassie (Catherine Bell) and Grace (Bailee Madison) is like a pure shot of sweetness that's strangely addictive. And when you add in that they're witches, it gets even better. All of the little elements that make Good Witch such a fun series can, however, be found in other shows, so if you're looking for something similar to watch next, we've got you covered!

From magical teens to small-town drama, here are a few series like Good Witch that you should watch next!

Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! And if you're looking for more hand-picked recommendations based on shows you love, we have those too.





Watch it on: Amazon Prime Video with Hallmark Movies Now

The Good Witch Photo: Hallmark

The first and most obvious choice as a substitute is to watch any of Hallmark's The Good Witch TV movies that the series spun off from. It may seem crazy, but there are actually fans out there that didn't watch these movies before watching the TV show. If you're one of them, hop on these prequels ASAP and then do a series rewatch. You'll thank us later. They're full of storylines that have gotten shoutouts on the series, including Cassie's love story with her first husband, who left her a widow in the pilot.





Watch it on: Netflix

Legacies Photo: CW

If you're looking for a series that has all the small-town drama of Good Witch with a little more magic and monsters on the side, Legacies is the show for you. Set in a small town with a secret magical school for youngsters, Legacies focuses on a group of teen witches, vampires, werewolves, and other supernatural creatures as they try to defend their home from weekly incursions of monsters. Be warned though, Legacies is a spin-off of The Originals, which is itself a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries, so binge-watching this show might tempt you to binge the other two, and that might occupy the rest of your year.





Watch it on: Netflix

Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham, Gilmore Girls Photo: Warner Bros./Delivered by Online USA/Getty Images

This one might seem like an odd addition to the list, but there's just no denying the similarities between Gilmore Girls and Good Witch. They both follow a single mother raising her daughter in an eccentric American town with enough hijinks to create years of good TV. From the nosy mayor to the "new kid in town" romantic subplots, these two series surprisingly have more in common than not. The only real difference is that Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory's (Alexis Bledel) "powers" are the ability to drink endless amounts of coffee and talk double-time.





Watch it on: Hulu

Witches of East End Photo: Lifetime

We can't imagine a world in which any fans of Good Witch have not also watched every season of Witches of East End, but if that's the case, you're in for a treat. This series might be less wholesome than you're looking for — the benefits of being on Lifetime instead of Hallmark — but it has that uncanny ability to melt your heart. The witches in the series also come complete with past lives and eternal youth in some cases, so there are so seriously cool flashbacks to keep things interesting when you're not focused on the steamy romances.





Watch it on: CW Seed

The Secret Circle Photo: CW

If you loved Cassie's teenage daughter Grace's storylines in Good Witch, we suggest a short and sweet binge of The CW's The Secret Circle. Though it ventures a little further into the dark side of magic, The Secret Circle indulges in all the juicy teen drama of young witches discovering and learning to use their powers while trying to keep a lot of odd behavior secret. There's also a great mystery at the heart of the show, so even though it got canceled after only one season, it's still worth a look!





Watch it on: Netflix

Sweet Magnolias Photo: Netflix

Netflix's Sweet Magnolias may not have the supernatural element you love from Good Witch, but it's got all the same quaint, character-driven story arcs you'll know and love. A single mom in a small town finding unexpected love while gossipy townies get in the way at every turn? Yep, sure sounds like a great Good Witch alternative to us! And just like Good Witch, Sweet Magnolias makes the excellent point that your first epic love doesn't always have to be your last. [More shows like Sweet Magnolias]





Watch it on: Netflix

When Calls the Heart Photo: Hallmark

If you're looking for a show that's got major "kick back with a glass of wine and just forget about the world for a while" vibes, Hallmark's When Calls the Heart is your ticket. Set in frontier times, this series has all the good hallmarks (see what we did there?) of a feel-good story full of happiness and heartbreak. If you're looking for a slow-burn love story that just a wholesome as Cassie and Sam's, this should definitely be your next binge. And with seven seasons under its belt, this one will definitely keep you glued to your TV for a while.





Watch it on: Netflix

Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock and Melonie Diaz, Charmed Photo: The CW

If you're in the mood to double down on magical shenanigans and girl power, the CW's Charmed reboot has a modern take on a family of witches balancing their personal lives with their magical ones. Rather than a mother/daughter duo, Charmed tells the story of three sister witches whose problems range from rushing college sororities to fighting the Source of All Evil. Talk about women who can multi-task! This show also has a fun vibe that hooks you in and really lets you invest in the character's personal lives, just like Good Witch!