8 Psychological and Crime Dramas Like Netflix's You to Watch While You Wait for Season 4

Netflix's You is a great show, and not only because it hits the ideal point between being genuinely absorbing drama and being a source of great memes. What else can we really ask from the TV we watch? Its third season came out last year and was immediately a hit, finding Penn Badgley's charming serial killer/stalker Joe trying his hand at existing as a "normal" suburban family man with his equally insane wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti). The series is confirmed for Season 4, but this hiatus is excruciating, so if you're looking for other shows to keep you occupied while you wait for any crumb of news, we've got you covered with our list of the best shows like You to watch right now.

We've put together a collection of shows about serial killers, psychopaths in love, and crime that any fan of You is sure to get sucked into. Here are more shows and movies like You to watch.

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, Ozark Netflix

Ozark doesn't deal with the same kind of psychological warfare that You specializes in, but it is about a man involved with crime who's living two lives. The man in question is Jason Bateman's Marty Byrde, a normal-seeming husband and father who moves his family from their comfortable life in Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks after he gets in too deep with a money laundering scheme and a drug cartel. Much like You, Ozark is a total crowd-pleaser, and You fans who tune in just to see what insane things Joe and Love will do next should enjoy the dynamic between Marty and his wife Wendy (Laura Linney), who do all kinds of savory stuff to keep their heads above water.

Gillian Anderson, The Fall Steffan Hill/BBC

If you like You (and why would you be here if you didn't?), you already love a serial killer disguising himself as a normal man, which is just what The Fall happens to be about. This series stars Jamie Dornan, another handsome Penn Badgley-esque man who you probably would not suspect of heinous crime, who poses as a regular husband and father while also killing people in secret. Gillian Anderson is incredible as the detective who travels to Northern Ireland in order to investigate the string of murders, and through her investigation, the show takes a deep dive into the psychology of serial killers. With only three seasons, it's a short watch that will keep you enthralled.







Michael C. Hall, Dexter Amazon

It's like the old saying goes: Dexter walked so You could run. Back in the day, when every show on TV was a prestige drama about a misunderstood man, Dexter joined that crowded space to tell the story of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a forensic analyst specializing in blood spatters who also happened to be a — gasp! — serial killer himself. Much like Joe, Dexter had a tragic backstory that functioned as the explanation for why he grew up to become a murderer with feelings, and if you like the way You utilizes narration to give us a peek into Joe's twisted thoughts, Dexter pretty much pioneered that technique. The later seasons really take a turn, but those early episodes are still pretty great. (Plus, there's a revival!)







Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Laura Radford/BBC America

Let the twisted mind games continue. Killing Eve is as much about espionage as it is about psychological warfare, following Eve (Sandra Oh), an MI5 agent who becomes obsessed with tracking down a highly skilled, highly sadistic assassin (Jodie Comer) who calls herself Villanelle. The first season is a game of cat and mouse as Villanelle goes to increasingly complicated and dangerous lengths to evade Eve while also harboring a growing infatuation with her, and in the seasons that follow, the two women suffer personal and professional consequences as they pour all their energy into learning more about each other. It's twisty, it's absorbing, and Oh and Comer are both incredible in it.







Mindhunter Netflix

If what really interests you about You is learning about the psychology of a killer, Mindhunter should be your next watch. Inspired by very real crimes, including the Manson murders and the Atlanta murders of the late '70s and early '80s, Mindhunter is all about the early beginnings of what we know today as serial killer profiling, focusing just as much on the harrowing cases as it does on the people tasked with working on them. The drama is really adept at showing the various methods the FBI agents, played by Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv, use to profile serial killers in order to understand the reasons why they do what they do. It also manages to effectively draw parallels between the agents themselves and their subjects, which is as creepy as it is compelling.







Eric Bana and Connie Britton, Dirty John Adam Rose/Bravo

Of all the shows on the list, Dirty John feels the most similar to You in that it's also about a relationship being ruined when one-half of the couple finds out their partner is a total freak. Based on the very real story of John Meehan, Eric Bana stars as the titular (Dirty) John, a man who meets and begins to date Debra (Connie Britton), a divorced mother with tons of professional success and very little romantic success. Their relationship appears perfect until, well, it doesn't, which is all I'll say, because the story ends up taking a lot of twists and turns. Honestly, this show is kind of all over the place, and the second season — which follows an entirely different crime, the story of Betty Broderick — felt pretty much unnecessary, but if it's more psychos in love you're looking for, you can't get much better than this show.

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant Phil Caruso

The Flight Attendant is more a straight-up murder mystery than You, but stay with me. The dramedy is zippy and a little zany, centering around a flight attendant (Kaley Cuoco) who wakes up after a crazy evening with a passenger (Michiel Huisman), only to discover that he was murdered at some point in the night. The problem is that she has no idea what happened to him and quickly becomes the lead suspect in the investigation, forced to unravel the story herself in order to clear her own name. The psychological aspects are reminiscent of You, and maybe most importantly, both shows are just so watchable. [Watch on HBO Max]







Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy, Hannibal Brooke Palmer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

If You just wasn't creepy or gory enough for your tastes, try Hannibal! Years after its cancellation, Bryan Fuller's drama still has a huge cult following who loved it for the way it weaved a tangled web of violence and romance, and pushed the boundaries of what could be shown on network TV. The series revolves around the relationship between the cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) and the FBI investigator hunting him, Will Graham (Hugh Dancy). Things get super weird between the two, perpetually toeing the line between love and life-threatening danger. In many ways, they were the original Joe and Love!