The White Lotus is just one of those shows that gets people talking. Mike White's anthology dramedy about a luxury resort chain where something murderous is always going down is the perfect series to theorize over, and its second season has been just as buzzy as the first. If Season 1 focused on the upstairs/downstairs dynamic of the hotel staff and their guests, Season 2 turned its sharp gaze on troubled relationship dynamics. HBO has naturally renewed it for a third season, but what are we supposed to do until then?

If you're looking for more shows like The White Lotus to watch next, we have a few recommendations for more mysteries, more shows about clueless rich people, and more bad vacations. Pack your bags and let these series take you away.

There's never been a better time to make a show about the uber-rich, but creator Jesse Armstrong's drama with jokes does it better than most. Succession follows the twisted dynamics and power struggles of exorbitantly rich Roys, a family of billionaires whose father is the CEO of an enormous media conglomerate. Sure, it's about business, but it's mostly about how wealth and status corrupt people's souls and relationships. The writing is razor sharp, while the clashing personality types among the siblings — from sad boy king Kendall (Jeremy Strong) to slimy, immature Roman (Kieran Culkin) to cold, calculating Shiv (Sarah Snook) — will remind you of those great moments when The White Lotus lets its characters collide in the worst ways.

Before The White Lotus, there was Enlightened. One of the best series HBO has ever produced, Mike White's half-hour dramedy stars Laura Dern — in arguably her greatest TV performance — as Amy Jellicoe, a former corporate exec who heads to a spiritual retreat after a breakdown. There, she becomes an eco-friendly New Age goddess who rejoins her company at the bottom of the ladder, where she plots to take down the corporation. Extremely touching and hilarious, Enlightened was ahead of its time, and if you're looking for more of White's signature voice, you have two whole seasons to check out. The only bad thing about it was that it was canceled way too soon.

Before it even premiered, The Resort was getting compared to The White Lotus. It makes sense: Both series are set at idyllic vacation destinations that are harboring deeper, more sinister secrets. But where The White Lotus is more interested in social satire, The Resort goes all in on the mystery. It follows a married couple, Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Cristin Milioti), trying to work through a rough patch in their relationship by celebrating their 10-year anniversary on a trip to the Yucatan. When they discover a flip phone that might be the key to the unexplained case of two teens who went missing 15 years earlier while staying at a separate resort, they get sucked into an elaborate conspiracy. If you're looking for another show about a vacation gone wrong, The Resort will scratch that itch.

Season 2 of The White Lotus went all in on heterosexual relationship dynamics, exploring the different issues that can plague couples, like jealousy, manipulation, infidelity, and the eternal divide between men and women. If you're looking for another show that examines marriage under a microscope, nothing on TV right now is doing it better than the FX limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble. Jesse Eisenberg stars as Toby Fleishman, a fortysomething liver doctor starting to get his dating groove back while embroiled in a contentious divorce with his wife, Rachel (Claire Danes), who seemingly disappears off the face of the earth one morning after unceremoniously dropping off their preteen children at his apartment. There are shades of Aubrey Plaza's perpetually uncomfortable Harper in Rachel, and if you were addicted to the twisted little foursome she spent the season stuck in, you'll love Fleishman.

Yes, Yellowjackets and The White Lotus have very different premises (although, would it really surprise you to learn there might be cannibalism going on somewhere inside one of these cursed hotels?), but few shows inspire people to theorize and pore over small details in the way that these two do. Yellowjackets follows a New Jersey high school girls soccer team that gets stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash. The series splits its timeline between the slow descent into chaos that occurred during the 19 months the girls were lost, and the future, when four of the survivors are adults being stalked by a mysterious presence. Yellowjackets, which is taking its time rolling out the truth of its core mystery, is the perfect series for people who love to spend their time debating about who got murdered on The White Lotus.

If you're looking for a mystery series that doesn't take itself too seriously, look no further than The Flight Attendant. The dramedy stars a never-better Kaley Cuoco as hard-partying flight attendant Cassie, who wakes up after a one-night stand with a passenger next to his his bloodied corpse with no memory of how he ended up dead. It's a zippy, often very funny globe-trotting thriller that finds Cassie racing against the clock to clear her name while also confronting her own repressed trauma. It's less prestige-y than The White Lotus, but it's just as compelling.

The world of luxury hospitality is the perfect backdrop for wacky things to happen on television. The White Lotus knows this, but it isn't the only great show on right now set at a posh resort in a luxurious locale. Apple TV+'s Acapulco follows an ambitious local named Maximo (Enrique Arrizon) who longs to move up in the hotel business, even if it goes against everything his traditional mother stands for. Like The White Lotus, it will quickly put you in vacation mode, but unlike The White Lotus, the earnest and good-natured Acapulco will restore your faith in human beings. Throw it on when you want a drink with an umbrella in it without the infidelity and dissolving relationships. –Tim Surette