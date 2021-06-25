7 Shows Like Good Girls to Watch Now That It's Been Canceled

Retta, Christina Hendricks, and Mae Whitman, Good Girls NBC

The news that NBC has canceled Good Girls after four seasons is not good at all. Fans aren't ready to say goodbye to the beloved dramedy, which stars Retta, Christina Hendricks, and Mae Whitman as overworked, underpaid mothers who turn to a life of crime to get the money they need. If you're mourning its cancellation and looking for similar shows to help you move on, the good news is that there are plenty of great series out there with some of the same elements that make Good Girls such a gem.

Whether you're looking for more shows about good (or, well, relatively good) people doing crime, morally conflicted protagonists, or complicated moms, you're sure to find your next watch in here.

Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! And if you're looking for more hand-picked recommendations based on shows you love, we have those too.









Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Niecy Nash, and Jenn Lyon, Claws Doug Hyun/TNT

While I, personally, would be entertained watching Niecy Nash make a grocery list, it's nice that she also stars in a great TV show. Much like Good Girls, Claws is about a group of working women trying to make ends meet -- manicurists, to be specific -- who decide to start laundering money. Under the impeccable pedicures and the brightly colored, loudly patterned dresses are women who will do just about anything to succeed in the traditionally male-dominated field of organized crime. Claws isn't afraid of indulging in high drama -- seriously, it has everything from mob bosses to sex slavery to murder -- and if that sounds like a lot, it's also hilarious. And anyway, all the craziness is just part of the whole Claws package. [Watch on Hulu]









Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Dead to Me is about grief -- Jen (Christina Applegate), a widowed mother of two whose husband was killed in a hit-and-run, spends many episodes grappling with hers -- but it's also a twisty, weird dramedy about what happens when ordinary people get involved in crime. Working through her loss, Jen decides to join a support group, where she meets Judy (Linda Cardellini), who claims her fiancé has also recently died. As their friendship deepens, secrets are exposed, and Jen and Judy find themselves getting in over their heads trying to cover up and justify their actions. It'll remind you of those early Good Girls days, when the biggest problem Beth (Christina Hendricks), Ruby (Retta), and Annie (Mae Whitman) had was trying to keep Boomer (David Hornsby) quiet. [Watch on Netflix]









Alia Shawkat, John Early, John Reynolds, and Meredith Hagner, Search Party Mark Schafer/HBO Max

While Good Girls (like many of the shows on this list) is all about people willingly plotting out and executing crimes, Search Party is about people who become unwittingly involved in crime -- at first, anyway. The black comedy stars Alia Shawkat as Dory, an aimless twenty-something living in Brooklyn who decides to assign purpose to her life by tracking down an old college classmate who has recently gone missing. Having seen every episode (so far) of Search Party, and knowing the bold, dark places the show has since gone to, it feels a little bizarre for me to even write those words -- the way it starts is such a far throw from where the show currently is. It's much weirder than Good Girls, and it revels more in the satirization of millennial culture, but Search Party is often laugh-out-loud funny, and it's well worth your time if you're willing to go along for the ride. [Watch on HBO Max]









Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida Patti Perret/Sony/SHOWTIME

After her husband is eaten by an alligator (this is a show set in Florida, and it really leans into that), Krystal Stubbs (Kirsten Dunst) is left with a baby, a mountain of debt, and boxes of unsellable merchandise from the multi-level marketing business he believed would make them rich. Her job at a local water park doesn't pay her enough for the life she wants to be living, and so she decides to take matters into her own hands by working her way up in the pyramid scheme that financially ruined her. Just like how Good Girls explores Beth sinking deeper into the dark world of criminality, On Becoming a God goes deep into Krystal's hunger for power and money. [Watch on Showtime, Hulu with Showtime add-on, Amazon with Showtime add-on]









Lucy Liu, Why Women Kill Ali Goldstein/CBS

If your favorite part of Good Girls is its willingness to end episodes on a high-stakes cliffhanger, meet Why Women Kill, a show that is even more audacious about its love for soapy drama. The dramedy weaves together the stories of three women from three different generations, played by Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, all of whom are stuck in marriages plagued with infidelity. And eventually, as the title suggests, there's murder, but I won't spoil that for you. It was created by Marc Cherry, most famous for giving us Desperate Housewives, which should tell you all you need to know about the tone of this show. [Watch on Paramount+]









Rob Heaps, Parker Young and Marianne Rendon, Imposters Ed Araquel/Bravo

Maddie (Inbar Lavi) is a con artist with a very specific specialty: She ropes people into marriage and then robs them blind. But when she discovers that she might actually have real feelings for her latest mark, and three of her former husbands show up to take back what's theirs after realizing they've all been scammed by the same woman, everything is thrown into question. Imposters is fast-paced and enthralling, and evens out a lot of the darkness with witty humor. [Watch on Netflix]









Bill Hader and Henry Winkler, Barry HBO

Who hasn't, at least once, wished to reinvent themselves, to move somewhere new and completely start over? That's what Barry is all about, following the titular Barry (Bill Hader), a hitman who doesn't actually want to be a hitman anymore, as he attempts to start anew as an actor living in Los Angeles. But, just as Beth finds out after meeting Rio (Manny Montana), it's not so easy to pull yourself away from a life of crime, and Barry spends much of the show struggling to leave his past behind him, usually unsuccessfully. He just can't seem to turn off that part of his brain, no matter how much he wants to, and Barry has a lot of interesting things to say about whether or not people actually have the capacity to change. It's fascinating, funny, and devastating. [Watch on HBO Max]