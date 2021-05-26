7 Shows Like Firefly Lane to Watch Now That It's Been Renewed for Season 2

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, Firefly Lane Shane Harvey/Netflix

Netflix's Firefly Lane may not be a good show, but watching it sure is a good time. The time-hopping tale of two best friends who go through the ups and downs of life -- breakups, sleazy bosses, drug binges, random hookups, multiple weddings, loser moms, loser kids, loser husbands, and so much more -- was one of Netflix's most addictive binges of the year, if only to see what would happen next. Or to see what kind of glasses Sarah Chalke's Kate would wear. Or to see which young buck would fall pray to Tully's (Katherine Heigl) sexual appetite. This show has it all. Including one whopper of a cliffhanger!

The good news is that we can finally rest easy knowing that we're getting more Firefly Lane: Netflix renewed the series for a second season in late May. Phew. But what do you watch while you wait? We're helping you take your first step with a list of shows like Firefly Lane that you can watch next. Like Firefly Lane, these recommendations center on female friends who stick it out through thick and thin, bad boyfriends, and sexist bosses, even as the circumstances of how they got together change. Here are seven shows like Firefly Lane.

End your browsing nightmare with TV Guide's recommendations for every mood

Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! And if you're looking for more hand-picked recommendations based on shows you love, we have those too.







Justin Breuning and Joanna Garcia Swisher, Sweet Magnolias Eliza Morse/Netflix

One of the things that makes Firefly Lane such an addictive watch is that it covers all the basics that you want from a soapy binge: troublesome romance, problems in the workplace, and family drama, all of which we know will be overcome with a nice glass of wine a good friend to talk to. Duplicate that formula, mellow things a notch or two, and occasionally swap out the wine for some whiskey, and you've got Sweet Magnolias, a Hallmark Channel-esque story about three lifelong friends in South Carolina and their complicated, small-town lives. This series features three best friends, Maddie (Joanna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley), as they deal with their exes, going into business together, and, of course, overthrowing the patriarchy. While not as raucous as Firefly Lane's craziest parts -- no one gets shot in a convenience store, for example -- it's just as sweet. [Watch on Netflix]







Diesel La Torraca, Brianne Howey, and Antonia Gentry, Ginny & Georgia Netflix

Ginny & Georgia seems tailor-made for fans of Firefly Lane as a positively bingeable follow-up. The series stars Brianne Howey as a mother moving her two children, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca), from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts for a fresh start on life. Though the main pairing in Ginny & Georgia is a mother and daughter, their relationship is closer to peers than your typical parent-child duo on TV, as they both learn from each other, just like Tully and Kate. Relationships, work, and other major life obstacles are the main drivers of drama here, and thanks to flashbacks to Georgia's troublesome childhood, you'll also get some time jumps just like Firefly Lane. There's a bit more focus on the lives of teens in Ginny & Georgia, but trust me when I say their drama is just as thick as anything adults have been through. [Watch on Netflix]

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me Saeed Adyani/Netflix

The bond between Tully and Kate was built on a lifetime friendship that started in high school, and you don't get much thicker than that. But the ties between Dead to Me's Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) are nearly unbreakable, as they're stuck with each other over dire circumstances. The dark comedy wastes no time getting serious, as it's revealed that Judy tries to befriend Jen, whose husband was recently killed in a hit-and-run accident, at a grief support group before we learn that Judy was the driver of the car that hit Jen's husband. That sounds heavy, but Dead to Me manages to make it exciting, with many more reveals to come, further intertwining these two women as friends with loads of secrets. [Watch on Netflix]

Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham, Gilmore Girls CBS Photo Archive, CBS via Getty Images

One of the all-time classics when it comes to girl talk, Gilmore Girls set the blueprint for many shows that came after it, including Firefly Lane (Kristin Hannah's book wouldn't exist without it, either). The series stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, a mother and daughter who live in the small town of Stars Hollow. Lighter and bubblier than Firefly Lane, Gilmore Girls deserves credit for establishing soapy primetime dramas from a female perspective... as well as perfecting the art of the love triangle. [Watch on Netflix]

Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe and Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in Virgin River Season 2 on Netflix. Netflix

Firefly Lane is already proving itself to be one of Netflix's most popular soapy dramas, but the current champ is Virgin River, a comforting melodrama about heartbreak, taking a chance, and building yourself back up (sound familiar?). Alexandra Breckenridge stars as Mel, a nurse practitioner and recent widow who leaves Los Angeles for a quieter life in a small Northern California town. There she meets a handsome bartender and former Marine (Martin Henderson) and the sparks fly, but can she let go of the past to build a brighter future? And if you're looking for more than just romance and tight-knit friendships, the town of Virgin River also gently dips its toe into some unsavory criminal activity, resulting in one major cliffhanger. [Watch on Netflix]

Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham, Playing House Robin Von Swank/USA Network

Tully and Kate were pals through the best and worst -- well, for most of the series, anyway -- and it was a friendship between girlfriends rarely seen on TV. But if you're looking for the most rock-solid relationship between gal pals ever seen on TV, USA's Playing House is it. The comedy follows besties Maggie (Lennon Parham) and Emma (Jessica St. Clair) as Emma helps Maggie with her pregnancy and raising her kid following Maggie separating with her husband. It's rare that any show gets an accurate look at female friendship, but Playing House nails it, possibly because Parham and St. Clair just so happen to be long-term besties in real life. [Watch on Amazon (for purchase)]

Bruce McGill, Sasha Alexander and Angie Harmon, Rizzoli & Isles Doug Hyun

If you are in the mood for more female BFFs who have been through it together, then look no further than the 2010 TNT series Rizzoli & Isles, which comes with a good heaping of crime procedural goodness too. Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander star as the titular Rizzoli and Isles, a Boston homicide detective and her best friend/chief medical examiner. They like to solve crimes and then kick back with a glass of wine and a good movie after a hard day of criminal investigating. Most importantly, these women have each other's backs through any scrape and difficult situation, just like Tully and Kate. [Watch on Hulu]

Looking for more shows based on ones you already love? Check out our massive list of recommendations centered on some of TV's best shows.