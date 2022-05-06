7 Shows Like Better Call Saul to Watch While You Wait for the Next Episode

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Ursula Coyote/Sony Pictures Television

We can hardly complain that there hasn't been enough Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) in our lives. After all, the quick-talking, scheming lawyer who toes the line between good and bad intentions has been on our screens plenty across multiple seasons of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. And yet, much like when Breaking Bad came to an end, it feels like we're approaching a void with the impending end of Better Call Saul. Losing one of the best shows on TV is never easy.

When the show was first announced, it was met with skepticism by a lot of Breaking Bad fans, especially when there were rumors that creator Vince Gilligan and company were perhaps making a 30-minute comedy. But as the creative vision evolved, and the show found its footing late in the first season, all fears were put to rest. It's been one of the best shows on TV during its entire run, introducing us to not only the Jimmy McGill who would see his life run the gamut of ups and downs, but has also given us numerous compelling and engaging characters, from the sympathetic and complicated Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) and Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) to the sneering, charismatic, terrifying Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton).

Better Call Saul Watch on Netflix



Much of the show's appeal is in its ability to weave character-driven storytelling arcs with more condensed episodes, where the "Slippin' Jimmy" hijinks provide a tonal balance with the more dramatic, tense moments. If you're going to miss the show's blend of courtroom drama, comedy, and crime, we've got other shows to dig into right now that will make the upcoming absence of Better Call Saul a little more comforting.



Oscar Isaac, Show Me a Hero HBO

If intricate storytelling about laws and how they affect people is what you're after, look no further than the stirring limited series Show Me A Hero. Coming from The Wire creator David Simon, the six-episode series follows Nick Wasicsko (Oscar Isaac, great as always), a former cop and now city council member who runs for Mayor and finds himself entangled in bureaucracy, red tape, and racial division, as a proposed public housing development in Yonkers is met with fierce opposition by the mostly-white neighborhood. The series is punctuated by great courtroom scenes, engaging legal battles, and resonant social and political messages. [Trailer]

Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire HBO

It feels like Boardwalk Empire got lost in time a bit. It never quite lived up to the expectations set by its clear influence, The Sopranos, and ultimately the show was overshadowed, funnily enough, by Breaking Bad, which came out around the same time. But make no mistake, Boardwalk Empire deserves to be mentioned alongside the "prestige TV" greats, and its relentless tension and focus on shifting social mores during the 1920s Prohibition era make it a good fit for any fan of Better Call Saul. [Trailer]

Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, Billions Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

This might be the closest comparison to Better Call Saul that isn't named Breaking Bad. Billions follows lawmakers and hedge fund elites as they exploit, restrict, and gain power, wealth, and influence. Don't be put off if that sounds stuffy, because the show is anything but. In fact, Billions is funny and outrageous and smart, managing to ground all of its over-the-top moments in good character work that's bolstered by a truly outstanding ensemble cast, led by the likes of Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, and more recently Corey Stoll. If you like watching Jimmy McGill scheming or weaving a tale in the courtroom, you're going to love watching Paul Giamatti chew scenery with verve as United States Attorney Chuck Rhoades, a man who will do anything to obtain justice. [Trailer]

More recommendations:

Wyatt Russell, Lodge 49 Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Scratch that, Lodge 49 might be the best comparison to Better Call Saul. On the surface they might not have much in common. Lodge 49 seems more whimsical and laid back, not nearly as tense as Better Call Saul. But underneath all that, they share similar vibes and a love for secondary characters. Lodge 49, which only managed two seasons before being axed in one of TVs most egregious moments of cancellation, is essentially about a man, Dud (a perfectly cast Wyatt Russell), trying to find his purpose in life and working to pick up the pieces after the death of his father. Along the way he finds himself fitting in with an odd group of people at a fraternal lodge, and works towards rebuilding his life, his connection with his sister, and his father's business. With shades of Thomas Pynchon and the Coen Brothers throughout, Lodge 49 is the ultimate hangout show that also boasts a ton of depth and feeling. [Trailer]

Ellen Barkin, Animal Kingdom

Adapted from the 2010 Australian movie of the same name, this series only knows how to go full throttle. Following a family of criminals who spend most of their time surfing and doing drugs when they're not stealing money, Animal Kingdom is pulpy, often over the top, and wildly entertaining. Ellen Barkin is maddeningly good as the family's matriarch, swinging between love and contempt for her sons, and the show is never short on action sequences, heists, betrayals, backstabs, and drama.

Rose Byrne, Damages FX

Quite a few contemporary law shows owe their tone and feel to Damages. The thrilling 2007 show not only got all the goods out of its stellar lead performers (Glenn Close and Rose Byrne) across five seasons, but it also did a remarkable job of telling season-long stories revolving around a single case. The attention to detail and the sharp dialogue is absolutely reminiscent of Better Call Saul's focus on longer dramatic arcs filled with nerve-racking twists and turns. [Trailer]

Don Cheadle, Black Monday Showtime

One of the best things Black Monday has going for it, much like Better Call Saul, is its strong cast. Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall and others throw around punchlines and barbs with remarkable chemistry from the get-go. The comedic tone, which often veers into the ridiculous in the best way possible, puts a great spin on the familiar stock market crash story, and the '80s setting is ripe for parody. This underrated show deserves a wider audience, and if you like Better Call Saul's comedic aspects, there's a good chance you'll find something to love in Black Monday. [Trailer]