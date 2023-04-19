4/20 Gift Guide: 14 Goodies for the Cannabis Enthusiast in Your Life (Even if That's You)

It's that time of year, when cannabis lovers the world over celebrate their favorite day, April 20. Maybe you celebrate by watching a Rick & Morty marathon. Maybe you do it with some Family Guy. Or maybe you like to watch a little bit of The Good Fight while stoned (Diane Lockhart would!).

Each year, cannabis companies use April 20 as a time for massive sales on their products, making it practically pothead Black Friday at this point. Want to get a bunch of weed for a lot less money? Wait for a 420 sale. Desperately in need of new accessories and paraphernalia for your smoky hobby? 420 is going to be what you're waiting for.

With that in mind, we've done the research to find the best, coolest, most interesting, and most useful cannabis accessories to make April 20 go even smoother for the cannabis fan in your life, even if that fan just so happens to be you.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information about cannabis accessories, but it is not meant to encourage or condone any illegal activities (not all states have legalized cannabis use). The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be taken as legal or medical advice. Readers are encouraged to do their own research and seek the advice of a qualified professional if they have any questions or concerns about the legality of cannabis accessories in their area.

Cannador

Price: Starts at $179

Cannador

If you're a classy cannabis connoisseur, the Cannador (cannabis + humidor) may be exactly what you're looking for when it comes to storing your goodies. This thing hides the smell, while also keeping your herb fresh. Each Cannador holds varying amounts of cannabis (anywhere between two and nine different strains), along with a compartment filled with "vapor beads," which help keep the humidity in the box at a proper level. They also look classy and come with a lock and key. So anyone else would very likely see it as a jewelry box if you don't like to solicit your penchant for smoking.



Herb Guard large leather case

Price: Starts at $40

Herb Guard large leather case

It doesn't look as classy as the Cannador, but this is an excellent way to keep your smoking supplies portable if you like to take them on the road. The case is smell-proof and includes a combination lock. It also comes with compartments for several strains, a small rolling tray, and plenty of pocket space for other things (including a holder for pre-rolls).



Rose petal pre-roll cones

Price: $32

Rose petal pre-roll cones

What's better than rolling using paper? Using actual roses, that's what. Bespoke Post has a number of unique items geared toward smokers, but these rose petal pre-roll cones are just so cool (and fun to look at). The filters are made from coconut husks.



Blazy Susan rolling tray

Price: Starts at $99

The Blazy Susan

These spinning rolling trays are more than just a clever name. In a single tray, you are able to take care of any prep work you'll need, regardless of how you use cannabis. Not only does the solid-wood spinning tray include space for your lighter, rolling papers, grinder, cell phone, pipe, and whatever else you need, but there are also available add-ons that include an ashtray and an organized station for dabs. It's as all-in-one as it gets when it comes to a rolling tray. What's more, it's incredibly customizable. Pick the add-ons in the color you want and set up the tray as you see fit. And, of course, it spins. If you're doing a lot of different tasks on the tray, that'll be a helpful feature. However, I found myself spinning it at random because it was just fun. So chances are you'll do the same.



Skull Candy's Grind Haze True Wireless Earbuds

Price: $90

Skull Candy's Grind Haze True Wireless Earbuds

Perhaps maybe you just want to spend the day listening to your favorite music or podcasts while you relax. That's where Skull Candy comes in with its new cannabis-inspired wireless earbuds (yes, really). The Grind Haze True Wireless Earbuds can be used for up to 40 hours (per Skull Candy) before needing a charge, sound excellent, connect easily, and look great with a color scheme of green, purple, and orange — which Skull Candy says is directly inspired by the Purple Haze strain of cannabis. They also come with a smoky clear charging case. The coolest feature on them, though, is a small tactile addition. As you can see in the photo above, the earbuds feature a fuzzy texture. So not only will you be listening to them, but you might find yourself running your fingers over them repeatedly.



Cool Nights electric grinder

Price: $33

Cool Nights electric grinder

This grinder is good for all kinds of dried herbs. If you've grown tired of using a hand-powered grinder, this might be a great option for you. It has a large capacity and a simple one-button control scheme. And when you're done with it, the power cord detaches for easy storage.



Joy Organics CBD bath bombs

Price: $20

Joy Organics CBD bath bombs

Perhaps you're not a THC fan but appreciate the soothing properties of CBD. Then, by all means, give these CBD-enhanced bath bombs a try. Each bomb has 25 mg of CBD with zero THC. Per Joy Organics, the bath bombs also include organic lavender and will "turn your bathroom into a luxurious spa."



The Cannabis Grow Bible

Price: $34

The Cannabis Grow Bible

Whether you're an aspiring farmer or just interested in how growing and cultivating cannabis works, this book is pretty much all you'll need to learn that information. This particular book is the third edition of the grow bible and will not only teach you how to grow, but also choose the right seeds, how to harvest, and how to even breed your own strain.



Marley Natural walnut and glass spoon pipe

Price: $60

Marley Natural walnut and glass spoon pipe

If you want to look as sophisticated as possible while you smoke, this pipe should certainly do the trick. It's made of blown glass and black walnut wood, creating a really interesting piece. And if you like it enough, there's a bunch of accessories from Marley Natural to match — including a grinder and a rolling tray.



SensiBox subscription service

Price: As low as $31/month

SensiBox subscription service

If you want a Loot Crate-style subscription geared more toward cannabis fans, Cratejoy has a number of them. The SensiBox, though, is one of the better ones we've found. Each month a hand-curated selection of products will arrive at your house, including snacks, smoking gear, a monthly glass piece (i.e., a pipe), and products made of hemp. For a better idea of what to expect, May's box comes with a "magical mushroom" pipe, along with a lighter, rolling papers, socks, and more.



Hakuna Supply's Stoner Essentials bundle

Price: $42

Hakuna Supply's Stoner Essentials Bundle

As mentioned above, Cratejoy has more than one cannabis-friendly subscription service. Hakuna Supply's monthly box has rotating themes and includes all of the tools you'd need to smoke cannabis, except the herb itself. Each month, users receive a bamboo stash box filled with important items like rolling papers, new pipe screens, matches, lighters, glass tips, and more.



Houseplant's Car Lighter

Price: $280

Houseplant Car Lighter

Houseplant's smoking accessories are for the cannabis fan who has some extra money to spend on their hobby. Take, for instance, this beautiful lighter. At its core, it's simply an old car lighter hooked up to an electric source, making it usable in your home. However, it just so happens to be encased in a beautiful block of marble making it, like much of Houseplant's other wares, an instant conversation piece.



Houseplant's Standing Ashtray

Price: Starts at $179

Houseplant's Standing Ashtray

If we are spotlighting a lighter, we might as well also include one of the coolest ashtrays on the planet. Houseplant's standing ashtray is a beautiful addition to wherever you smoke, giving '70s vibes while also being as stylish as possible. While Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg certainly launched Houseplant to introduce their own version of cannabis to the world, the real joy is the furniture and tools that have been released — including all of the ashtrays inspired by Rogen's own pottery.



The Deangelo Ceramic Bud Vase Set

Price: $175

Deangelo Ceramic Bud Vase Set

For the cannabis user who likes to hide their pipes out in the open, BespokePost has the set for you. This ceramic set includes a black water pipe and stashbox on a small platter. As you can see in the photo above, this would look great on anyone's mantle.