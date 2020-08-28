Arrow has only been gone from our lives for a few months, but our withdrawals are already painful enough to start another rewatch. With that rewatch comes the not-so-shocking reminder that Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) are seriously #shipgoals.

From way back in Season 1, when they were casual friends who occasionally exchanged extremely odd and inexplicable favors, to Season 8 where we saw them get the happiest of endings together, Oliver and Felicity's love has always stolen our hearts. So obviously, the fandom spent the last eight years that Arrow was on the air creating some of the best GIFs and fanart that's ever existed. We picked out all our of our favorites to create this list of the most beautiful Olicity GIFs of all time.

Why, you ask? We don't need a reason, we just miss them, OK!

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell, Arrow

(via)

Arrow is currently streaming on Netflix.

