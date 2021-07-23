USA 2021 Gymnastics Team Getty Images

The Olympics are officially underway and perhaps no sport is more highly anticipated than gymnastics, especially with Simone Biles and Team USA looking to dominate for a third Summer Olympics in a row. Biles is joined on Team USA by Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey, and MyKayla Skinner for the 2021 Olympics. Carey and Skinner qualified as individual athletes while Biles, Lee, Chiles, and McCallum will compete together for the Team All-Around competition.

It's predicted that Biles will take home at least five gold medals including the Team All-Around and individual medals in All-Around, Floor, Vault, and Balance Beam. She could also potentially medal on Uneven Bars, but it is famously her least favorite event and the only apparatus where she doesn't have a commanding difficulty score over everyone else participating. You might want to make a special place in your calendar on Sunday, Aug. 1 for the Vault competition because early warmup footage confirms that Biles plans to do her jaw-dropping Yurchenko Double Pike, making her the first woman in history to perform the death-defying flip at the Olympics (she's already the first to land it in competition).

If you want to watch gymnastics live, your best bet is to watch on the NBC Olympics website. Men's gymnastics kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, July 23 and the women begin their team all-around qualification rounds on Saturday, July 24 at 9 p.m. ET. Women's Team USA will first take the floor on Sunday, July 25 at 2:10 a.m. ET. Click here to jump to the live schedule.

For those who don't want to wake up at all times of the morning to watch live, NBC will be broadcasting gymnastics coverage at the following times, with highlights also being available to playback on Peacock.

If you want to know when and how to watch every other sport at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, check out TV Guide's complete schedule. or Cord Cutters News' schedule organized by day.

NBC Linear Cable Gymnastics Coverage (All times in EST)

*Indicates Biles will be competing

Saturday, July 24

4:30 p.m.: Men's Team Qualifying Rounds

8:45 p.m.: Men's Team Qualifying Rounds (with Team USA)



Sunday, July 25

7:30 p.m.: Women's Team Qualifying Rounds (with Team USA)*



Monday, July 26

8:30 p.m.: Men's Team Finals



Tuesday, July 27

8 p.m.: Women's Team Finals*



Wednesday, July 28



8 p.m.: Men's Individual All-Around Competition

Thursday, July 29

8 p.m.: Women's Individual All-Around Competition*



Sunday, Aug. 1

9 p.m.: Women's Vault Finals*

10 p.m.: Women's Uneven Bars Finals



Monday, Aug. 2

9:30 p.m.: Women's Floor Finals*



Tuesday, Aug. 3

8 p.m.: Men's Horizontal Bars Finals; Women's Balance Beam Finals*





Full Gymnastics Live Schedule (All times in EST)