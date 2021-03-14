2021 Grammy Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2021 Grammy Awards are here, and it's time to celebrate a wild year in music. While fans are probably most excited for the performances from the likes of Harry Styles, Taylor, Swift, BTS, and more, there are awards to hand out as well. The Grammy Awards infamously hand out most of their trophies off screen or during the pre-show to allow the main show itself to be filled with performances.

The big four categories -- Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist -- cover a wide spectrum of genres and feature familiar names along with rising new talent. Swift returns to the Album of the Year category with folklore after missing the category with her two previous albums, Lover and Reputation. She competes against her BFFs HAIM and their critically acclaimed third album Women in Music Pt. III, as well as Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia, Coldplay's Everyday Life, Jhené Aiko's Chilombo, Black Pumas' self-titled album, Jacob Collier's Djesse Vol. 3, and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding.

Rap fans may be anxiously looking at the Best New Artist category, as Megan Thee Stallion takes on D Smoke, Doja Cat. and more. There's also potential for an upset in that category from indie darling Phoebe Bridgers or electro-pop star Noah Cyrus. The Recording Academy has been known to throw some curveballs when it comes to Best New Artist, so it's anyone's guess who could be walking home with that coveted Grammy.

See which of your favorites took home Grammy trophies below. This list will be updated as winners are announced.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Chilombo - Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) - Black Pumas

Everyday Life - Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 - Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III - HAIM

Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone

folklore - Taylor Swift



RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Black Parade" - Beyoncé

"Colors" - Black Pumas

"Rockstar" - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

"Say So" - Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" - Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" - Dua Lipa

"Circles" - Post Malone

"Savage" - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé



SONG OF THE YEAR

"Black Parade" - Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"The Box" - Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

"Cardigan" - Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Circles" - Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

"Don't Start Now" - Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Everything I Wanted" - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"I Can't Breathe" - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"If the World Was Ending" - Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)



NEW ARTIST

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)



POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Yummy" - Justin Bieber

"Say So" - Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" - Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" - Dua Lipa

"Watermelon Sugar" - Harry Styles (WINNER)

"Cardigan" - Taylor Swift



POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"Un Día (One Day)" - J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

"Intentions" - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

"Dynamite" - BTS

"Rain on Me" - Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande (WINNER)

"Exile" - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver



POP VOCAL ALBUM

"Changes" - Justin Bieber

"Chromatica" - Lady Gaga

"Future Nostalgia" - Dua Lipa

"Fine Line" - Harry Styles

"Folklore" - Taylor Swift



TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Blue Umbrella - (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration Of Cole Porter - Harry Connick, Jr.

American Standard - James Taylor (WINNER)

Unfollow The Rules - Rufus Wainwright

Judy - Renée Zellweger



ROCK ALBUM

A Hero's Death - Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka - Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight - Grace Potter

Sound & Fury - Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal - The Strokes (WINNER)



ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Shameika" - Fiona Apple (WINNER)

"Not" - Big Thief

"Kyoto" - Phoebe Bridgers

"The Steps" - HAIM

"Stay High" - Brittany Howard

"Daylight" - Grace Potter



ROCK SONG

"Kyoto" - Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, Songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

"Lost In Yesterday" - Kevin Parker, Songwriter (Tame Impala)

"Not" - Adrianne Lenker, Songwriter (Big Thief)

"Shameika" - Fiona Apple, Songwriter (Fiona Apple)

"Stay High" - Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard) (WINNER)



ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Fetch the Bolt Cutters - Fiona Apple (WINNER)

Hyperspace - Beck

Punisher - Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime - Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush - Tame Impala



R&B ALBUM

Happy 2 Be Here - Ant Clemons

Take Time - Giveon

To Feel Loved - Luke James

Bigger Love - John Legend (WINNER)

All Rise - Gregory Porter



PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

Chilombo - Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals - Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings - Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is - Thundercat (WINNER)



TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

"Sit On Down" - The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

"Wonder What She Thinks Of Me" - Chloe X Halle

"Let Me Go" - Mykal Kilgore

"Anything For You" - Ledisi (WINNER)

"Distance" - Yebba



R&B PERFORMANCE

"Lightning & Thunder" - Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend

"Black Parade" - Beyoncé

"All I Need" - Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

"Goat Head" - Brittany Howard

"See Me" - Emily King



R&B SONG

"Better Than I Imagine" - Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, Songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello) (WINNER)



"Black Parade" - Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, Songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Collide" - Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, Songwriters (Tiana Major9 & Earthgang)

"Do It" - Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, Songwriters (Chloe X Halle)

"Slow Down" - Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)



RAP ALBUM

Black Habits - D Smoke

Alfredo - Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony - Jay Electronica

King's Disease - Nas (WINNER)

The Allegory - Royce Da 5'9"



RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE

"Deep Reverence" - Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

"Bop" - DaBaby

"What's Poppin" - Jack Harlow

"The Bigger Picture" - Lil Baby

"Savage" - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé (WINNER)

"Dior" - Pop Smoke



MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

"Rockstar" - DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

"Laugh now, Cry Later" - Drake Featuring Lil Durk

"Lockdown" - Anderson .Paak

"The Box" - Roddy Ricch

"Highest in the Room" - Travis Scott



RAP SONG

"The Bigger Picture" - Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai'shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

"The Box" - Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

"Laugh Now, Cry Later" - Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)

"Rockstar" - Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)

"Savage" - Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)



DANCE RECORDING

On My Mind: Diplo & Sidepiece - Diplo & Sidepiece, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer

My High Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai - Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer

The Difference: Flume Featuring Toro Y Moi - Flume, producer; Eric J Dubowsky, mixer

Both Of Us: Jayda G - Fred Again.. & Jayda G, producers; Fred Again.. & Jayda G, mixers

10% Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis - Kaytranada, producer; Neal H. Pogue, mixer (WINNER)



DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Kick I - Arca

Planet's Mad - Baauer

Energy - Disclosure

Bubba - Kaytranada (WINNER)

Good Faith - Madeon



COUNTRY SONG

"Bluebird" - Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

"The Bones" - Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"Crowded Table" - Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen) (WINNER)

"More Hearts Than Mine" - Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

"Some People Do" - Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)



COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Stick That In Your Country Song" - Eric Church

"Who You Thought I Was" - Brandy Clark

"When My Amy Prays" - Vince Gill (WINNER)

"Black Like Me" - Mickey Guyton

'Bluebird" - Miranda Lambert



COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

All Night - Brothers Osborne

10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber (WINNER)

Ocean - Lady A

Sugar Coat - Little Big Town

Some People Do - Old Dominion



COUNTRY ALBUM

Lady Like - Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is A Record - Brandy Clark

Wildcard - Miranda Lambert (WINNER)

Nightfall - Little Big Town

Never Will - Ashley McBryde



GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG

"Wonderful Is Your Name" - Melvin Crispell III

"Release (LIVE)" - Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, Songwriter

"Come Together" - Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon, Songwriters

"Won't Let Go" - Travis Greene; Travis Greene, Songwriter

"Movin' On" - Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb Mcreynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, Songwriters (WINNER)



GOSPEL ALBUM

2econd Wind: Ready - Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

My Tribute - Myron Butler

Choirmaster - Ricky Dillard

Gospel According To Pj - Pj Morton (WINNER)

Kierra - Kierra Sheard



CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

"The Blessing (LIVE)" - Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, Songwriters

"Sunday Morning" - Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, Songwriters

"Holy Water We The Kingdom" - Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, Songwriters

"Famous For (I Believe)" - Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, Songwriters

"There Was Jesus" - Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, Songwriters (WINNER)



CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

Run to the Father - Cody Carnes

All of My Best Friends - Hillsong Young & Free

Holy Water - We The Kingdom

Citizen of Heaven - Tauren Wells

Jesus Is King - Kanye West (WINNER)



ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM

Beautiful Day - Mark Bishop

20/20 - The Crabb Family

What Christmas Really Means - The Erwins

Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) - Fisk Jubilee Singers (WINNER)

Something Beautiful - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound



LATIN POP OR URBAN ALBUM

YHLQMDLG - Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez - Camilo

Mesa Para Dos - Kany García

Pausa - Ricky Martin

3:33 - Debi Nova



LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Aura - Bajofondo

Monstruo - Cami

Sobrevolando - Cultura Profética

La Conquista Del Espacio - Fito Paez (WINNER)

Miss Colombia - Lido Pimienta



REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM

Hecho En México - Alejandro Fernández

La Serenata - Lupita Infante

Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1 - Natalia Lafourcade (WINNER)

Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez - Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

Ayayay! - Christian Nodal



TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

Mi Tumbao - José Alberto "El Ruiseñor"

Infinito - Edwin Bonilla

Sigo Cantando Al Amor (DELUXE) - Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis

40 - Grupo Niche (WINNER)

Memorias De Navidad - Víctor Manuelle



AMERICANA ALBUM

Old Flowers - Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms Of Surrender - Hiss Golden Messenger

World On The Ground - Sarah Jarosz (WINNER)

El Dorado - Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels - Lucinda Williams



AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

"Colors" - Black Pumas

"Deep In Love" - Bonny Light Horseman

"Short And Sweet" - Brittany Howard

"I'll Be Gone" - Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

"I Remember Everything" - John Prine (WINNER)



AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

Cabin - Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, Songwriters (The Secret Sisters)

Ceiling To The Floor - Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, Songwriters (Sierra Hull)

Hometown - Sarah Jarosz, Songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)

I Remember Everything - Pat Mclaughlin & John Prine, Songwriters (John Prine) (WINNER)

Man Without A Soul - Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, Songwriters (Lucinda Williams)



BLUEGRASS ALBUM

Man On Fire - Danny Barnes

To Live In Two Worlds, Vol. 1 - Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook - Steep Canyon Rangers

Home - Billy Strings (WINNER)

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1 (Various Artists)



BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant

That's What I Heard, Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes

Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush (WINNER)



BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito (WINNER)

Live At The Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice, G. Love

Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette

Up And Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars



BEST FOLK ALBUM

Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen

Song for Our Daughter, Laura Marling

Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters

All the Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings (WINNER)



BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM

My Relatives 'Nikso Kowaiks,' Black Lodge Singers

Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours, Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours

Lovely Sunrise, Na Wai 'Eha

Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers (WINNER)

A Tribute to Al Berard, Sweet Cecilia



BEST REGGAE ALBUM

Upside Down 2020, Buju Banton

Higher Place, Skip Marley

It All Comes Back to Love, Maxi Priest

Got to Be Tough, Toots & the Maytals (WINNER)

One World, The Wailers



BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM

FU Chronicles, Antibalas

Twice as Tall, Burna Boy (WINNER)

Agora, Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar, Tinariwen



BEST MUSIC VIDEO

"Brown Skin Girl," Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Wizkid

"Life Is Good," Future Featuring Drake

"Lockdown," Anderson .Paak

"Adore You," Harry Styles

"Goliath," Woodkid



BEST MUSIC FILM

Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys

Black Is King, Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt (WINNER)

That Little Ol' Band From Texas, ZZ Top



