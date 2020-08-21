In a move that will surprise few, considering the coronavirus pandemic is still affecting every area of society right now, the 74th Annual Tony Awards will be presented digitally this year. Broadway's most exciting night will be available to live stream, though The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing haven't released any further details around the new virtual ceremony.

"Though unprecedented events cut the Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognized," said Charlotte St. Martin, {resident of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of the American Theatre Wing via statement. "We are thrilled not only to have found a way to properly celebrate our artists' incredible achievements this season, but also to be able to uplift the entire theatre community and show the world what makes our Broadway family so special at this difficult time. The show must go on, no matter what – and it will."

A date for the ceremony and streaming platform it will be hosted will be announced soon, and final eligibility has yet to be determined. In the meantime, it time to place your bets on what the best shows, actors, and musical numbers of the year were. Also, now probably the time to plan a Zoom viewing party accordingly.

Eligible productions from the 2019-2020 season include A Christmas Carol, The Great Society, The Height of the Storm, The Inheritance, Linda Vista, Sea Wall/A Life, Slave Play, The Sound Inside, Jagged Little Pill, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Betrayal, Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune, The Rose Tattoo, and West Side Story.

The Tonys are but the latest entertainment event to go fully virtual; previously, the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards also committed to the format.