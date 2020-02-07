The Oscars are this weekend, and they will celebrate a plethora of films, including 1917, Little Women, The Irishman, Joker, and Parasite. The 92nd Academy Awards will once again air on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 9, and the night is sure to be filled with glitz, glamour, and, of course, a few more upsets.

Once again, the Oscars will have no host, leaving it up to the presenters to transition the show through the various categories, but that's hardly the story of the season ahead of this year's event. The Academy drew a lot of backlash after nominations were released due to a lack of female representation, especially in the Best Director category, so be sure to tune in to see who makes the first reference to that blistering controversy during their presentation or acceptance speech.

Of course, you'll have to actually watch the show to see if and when that happens; so, to help guide your Oscars viewing experience this year, here's a look at everything you need to know about the 92nd Academy Awards.

How to Watch

There are a lot of ways to watch the Oscars. You can tune in for the awards ceremony on broadcast TV, or you can stream it. If you enjoy the pre-show madness, you can tune in early and follow along with the red carpet coverage as the stars arrive to contend for their prizes. There are multiple options for that as well. However you like to watch the big show, here's a rundown of what will air and how to watch online and on television:

Oscars All Access Live-Stream: 6:30 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Twitter - For the second year in the row, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be live streaming the official Oscars pre-show on Twitter, 90 minutes before the show. The live stream will be on The Academy's official Twitter account and will invite Twitter followers to submit questions to the nominees and presenters. The Academy will also open up their DMs to allow fans to submit their winner predictions in 23 categories. Those will be shared during the presentation along with exclusive interviews, behind the scenes looks at the award show and more fun.

E! Live from the Red Carpet: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on E! - As with every major award show, E! will also be covering the red carpet live. Their coverage begins at 2 p.m. PT with the Fashion Police crew telling you what to expect from that night's red-carpet walkers. When the celebs start to show up, the show will transition to the interview portion to give you inside scoop on how the nominees and presenters are feeling, and who they are most excited to see at the show.

Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 a.m. PT on ABC - If you want to keep it simple, you can just tune in to ABC's pre-show activities. They have a pre-taped pre-show starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT but the real fun will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT when the talent starts to show up. Watch live on ABC, ABC.com or with Hulu Live, Sling TV, and AT&T Now.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards Awards: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC - The Academy Awards officially kick off at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, and you can follow along live wherever you are. The show is scheduled to run for three hours to fit in all the speeches, so make sure you have plenty of snacks and hydration to make it all the way through. Watch live on ABC, ABC.com or with Hulu Live, Sling TV, and AT&T Now

Oscars Live-Stream - If you're off the grid, or not near a TV, you stream the Oscars live stream on ABC's Oscar website. Cutting the chord doesn't mean you have to miss out on any of the fun!

The Nominees

Netflix dominated the competition this year with 24 total nominations, mostly racked up by The Irishman and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story. However, Joker racked up the most nominations for an individual film with 11, with 1917, The Irishman, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood coming in a close second with ten nods each. There was also a four-way tie between Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, and Parasite for third place with six nominations a piece. Check out the full list of nominations here. You can also find out how to stream the nominated movies here.

The Presenters

This year's list of presenters includes some A-list comedians, movie stars, and television talent. The star-studded list includes James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Sigourney Weaver, Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Regina King, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rami Malek, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Kristen Wiig, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Ray Romano, Rebel Wilson, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock, and Taika Waititi.

The 92nd Academy Awards airs 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.