The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were like no other Emmys due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the same can be said for the "red carpet." Though the ceremony was still a massive production that arguably involved just as much logistical planning as ordinary ceremonies, given that more than 100 nominees who had to be piped in from so many locations, it also allowed celebrities to be a little more chill and creative in how they showed up. You don't need a degree in Red Carpetology to know that the whole process of getting dressed for an event like the Emmys is a long and stressful journey. This year's unprecedented circumstances allowed for greater range and flexibility; some celebs gave themselves permission to take a breather, and some went on with the glamor as usual because hey, we could all use some joy right now.

Though there wasn't a red carpet in the traditional sense, there were a few looks from the oddest Emmys ever that'll remain etched in our memory. Check them out below.

1. Jeremy Strong's scarfkerchief tie-thing

The Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series donned a suit of a truly blah color, but paired with a scarf-tie shirt, the unconventional combination made for a bold and smart sartorial choice.

Photo: ABC

2. Dan Levy's runway-ready suit and kilt

Big winner Dan Levy was one of the night's most fashionable men, super cool in a fashion-forward Thom Browne suit/skirt combo that nodded back to the heartwarming Schitt's Creek finale.

Photo: ABC

3. Zendaya's new-school Hollywood glam

In her second look of the night, newly minted Emmy-winner Zendaya merged old-school elegance, with the timeless combination of black and white, with some 21st-century cool via exposed midriff and a physics-defying top. It was a perfect look to make history in; the Euphoria star is the youngest person to ever win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama.

Photo: ABC

4. Tracee Ellis Ross' golden girl moment

Tracee Ellis Ross, never one to miss a chance to serve and slay, did not use the occasion to play it small, instead rocking a shimmering gold couture creation.

Photo: ABC

5. Randall Park somehow makes brown look good

Brown can be a hard tone to pull off, but the handsome and hilarious Randall Park showed it can be done in a tree-colored suit that he accessorized with… an alpaca.

Photo: ABC

6. Regina King's bright pink with a pop of purpose

Best Actress in a Limited Series winner Regina King started the night in a stunning Schiaparelli Couture design in a shade of dreamy blue and embellished with jewels, and then switched it up for a more casual look, but with an important message: She wore a T-shirt memorializing Breonna Taylor, the African-American EMT who was fatally shot by police. Taylor's killers have yet to be arrested.

Photo: ABC

7. Julia Garner's homage to the roaring '20s

Julia Garner, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama, went full-on flapper in a head-to-toe Chanel look harking back to the house's early days, down to the satin blouse, pearls, and hair pin.

Photo: ABC

8. Linda Cardellini's understated easy look

The Dead to Me star opted for a look that was midway between glamazon and "looking cute for errands," with a subdued patterned frock in calming, earthy tones. To boot, she positioned herself by a floral arrangement that gave foresty, fall vibes and added a subtle "Vote" pin on her chest. Sometimes, less is more, and this is how it's done.

Photo: ABC

9. Sterling K. Brown's unapologetic Black Power statement

The charismatic and suave This Is Us star ended the night in a sharp black suit and a Black Lives Matter T-shirt that couldn't be any more clear about where his heart and head is right now.

