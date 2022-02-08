The 16 Best Rom-Coms to Watch Right Now on Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and More

Planning a Valentine's Day date with a nice romantic comedy? Good. You deserve it. Buy yourself some flowers and treat yourself to the gift of watching people embarrass themselves for the sake of love. And you don't have to scroll through every streaming service to find what you're looking for; just bookmark this list. TV Guide has rounded up 16 of the best rom-coms on streaming, as well as where to watch them, from Netflix to HBO Max to Disney+.

Whether you want to kick back with nostalgic classics or enjoy some cheesy indulgence, there's a movie here for you. From Pretty Woman to The Princess Bride, these are the best rom-coms to watch right now.

Before she wrote and directed Netflix's very cute The Half of It, Alice Wu made Saving Face, a charming lesbian rom-com about a young surgeon (Michelle Krusiec) who's in love with a dancer (Lynn Chen). But she's afraid to come out to her widowed mother (Joan Chen), who has some secrets of her own. -Kelly Connolly

Love Actually has its place (and that place is also on this list), but if you're looking for a better, less Christmas-y movie written and directed by the same person, check out Richard Curtis' About Time. The 2013 film stars Domhnall Gleeson as a guy whose father (Bill Nighy) tells him on his 21st birthday that the men in his family can travel back in time. He uses his gift to win over the woman he's crushing on (Rachel McAdams), which is a potentially creepy setup, but the movie actually winds up being an earnest tear-jerker about family and appreciating every day. -Kelly Connolly

An all-around excellent movie, 10 Things I Hate About You is a modern adaptation of The Taming of the Shrew set at a high school. Julia Stiles plays the sardonic, ill-tempered Kat, whose general bad attitude keeps her from dating, which complicates things for her younger sister, who isn't allowed to date until Kat has a boyfriend. Because this is a rom-com, an elaborate plot is hatched to get the school's resident bad boy, Patrick (Heath Ledger), to make Kat fall for him so everyone else can date each other in peace. -Allison Picurro

An undisputed classic of the genre, When Harry Met Sally takes a very straight-person question — can men and women ever just be friends? — and spins it into gold. Set in Nora Ephron's New York City, the movie follows Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) and Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) over 12 years as they cycle through different relationships while gradually becoming friends, falling for each other, and dealing with the aftermath. We'll have what they're having. -Kelly Connolly

This rom-com is based on the actual love story between Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon. Nanjiani plays the fictionalized version of himself while Zoe Kazan plays the fictionalized version of Emily, whose sudden diagnosis with adult-onset Still's disease — and the coma she falls into — throws a major wrench into their burgeoning relationship. While Kumail and Emily's story is undoubtedly the thing that drives The Big Sick, Ray Romano and Holly Hunter, who play Emily's parents, are the movie's grounding forces. You'll probably walk away from this just wishing they could adopt you. -Allison Picurro

Julia Roberts' face is carved into the Mount Rushmore of rom-com queens for a reason. Pretty Woman is essentially that reason. Sure, she starred in some other greats, but only one centers on a corporate raider (Richard Gere) who accidentally falls for the sex worker (Roberts) he hires to be his girlfriend for a week. It has everything: the iconic shopping scene, the iconic necklace scene, and the iconic Roy Orbison song that'll be stuck in your head for the rest of your life. -Allison Picurro

There are a lot of performances Amy Adams should have won an Oscar for. This is one of them. Enchanted, a Disney movie that's both a spoof of and an homage to Disney movies, could have been insufferable, but Adams makes it sing (sometimes literally) as Giselle, a wide-eyed princess from an animated kingdom who winds up stuck in New York with the rest of us. Patrick Dempsey — at the height of his McDreamy era — plays the cynic she falls for, and James Marsden steals scenes as the prince she left behind. -Kelly Connolly

Alright, alright, alright, you're looking for a romantic comedy, but you also don't want to wear any shoes and you're not too keen on putting on a shirt. Enter Matthew McConaughey's 2008 adventure film Fool's Gold, a Romancing the Stone for today's (or 14 years ago's) audiences. McConaughey and Kate Hudson play a recently divorced couple who rekindle their romance while searching for lost treasure. Sure it's not "good," according to critics, but what can be more romantic than watching McConaughey traverse slippery rocks and jump around some boats in the Bahamas? -Tim Surette

It's a Christmas movie. It's a rom-com. It's a combination Christmas movie and rom-com, and that means you can watch Love Actually any time of year, guilt free. (You can also watch regular Christmas movies any time of year if that's your thing. No guilt here!) Push past all the internet's hot takes about this movie and just enjoy all the interlocking stories about Londoners wearing turtlenecks and falling in love while Emma Thompson cries to Joni Mitchell. -Kelly Connolly

Netflix's best original rom-com stars (and was co-written by) Randall Park and Ali Wong as childhood friends who reconnect after their lives take very different paths. Park plays Marcus, a lovable slacker with a band; Wong is Sasha, a celebrity chef who, at one point, dates Keanu Reeves (playing an over-the-top version of himself with gusto). "I Punched Keanu Reeves" was the song of the summer in 2019, and it'll be the song of the summer every year until we say otherwise. -Kelly Connolly

The Princess Bride, a fairy tale about a farmhand who goes on a grand adventure to be reunited with the girl he loves, is a total classic. The sweeping romance is certainly one very good reason to watch it, but an excellent performance from the inimitable Mandy Patinkin is what you'll remember best. -Allison Picurro

Adam Sandler stars as a veterinarian who meets and falls for an art teacher (Drew Barrymore), only to learn that she suffers from a unique case of amnesia that causes her to forget him the next day. I love this movie for its insane premise, and for how thoroughly Sandler and Barrymore sell it. -Allison Picurro

I'm not going to say I spent a year in Alaska after college because of The Proposal, but I can't say The Proposal had nothing to do with it, either. The 2009 rom-com stars Sandra Bullock as a powerful book editor who forces her lowly assistant (Ryan Reynolds) to agree to a sham marriage so she won't get deported back to Canada. To sell the charade, they jet off to his stately Sitka home to celebrate his grandma (the late, great Betty White) on her 90th birthday. If you think about the premise of this movie for one second too long, it gets really dicey. If you think about it just the right amount, it's a blast. Just keep Kevin the dog away from the eagles. -Kelly Connolly

This is the movie that changed boomboxes forever. The 1989 classic Say Anything, an opposites-attract love story between an underachiever (John Cusack) and a valedictorian (Ione Skye), is the rare teen rom-com that was a critical favorite, thanks to its empathetic characters who have real-people problems. It's also Cameron Crowe's directorial debut, and as you'd expect, the soundtrack is a hit. It's always nice when nostalgia gets validated. Congrats, Gen X! -Kelly Connolly

We are now in an era when teen rom-coms from 2004 can reasonably be called cult classics. A Cinderella Story rose from humble beginnings to become one of the defining teen films of the flip phone era: a modern fairy tale that reimagines Cinderella as 17-year-old diner waitress Sam (Hilary Duff), whose anonymous online pen pal turns out to be high school quarterback Austin (Chad Michael Murray), a jock with a heart of gold. What really takes this movie to the next level is the supporting cast, which includes Regina King as the diner's manager and Jennifer Coolidge as the wicked stepmother. -Kelly Connolly

Where better to end than the movie named after the holiday? This is one of those big ensemble romantic comedies of yore where nothing really happens but all the love stories are somehow connected, and it stars — let me take a deep breath — Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway, Kathy Bates, and Taylor Swift (!), among others. They literally do not make 'em like this anymore. -Allison Picurro