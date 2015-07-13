Francesca Eastwood: From Clint Eastwood's Daughter to Heroes Reborn

Join or Sign In
The heiress to the Eastwood throne is on a path to rule Hollywood.
Famous, talented parents, good looks, and her own skills have placed Francesca Eastwood in a pivotal position. With "child star" already under her belt, Francesca is now poised to take on Hollywood on her own terms. But how did she get here? And, more importantly, where is this star headed?
A natural obsession, Heroes was a show that captured the hearts and minds of many. Now, Heroes Reborn features Francesca as well as Heroes OG Jack Coleman and Chuck's Zachary Levi.
It's no surprise that being a daddy's girl works in Francesca's favor. When Clint Eastwood was scouting for a girl to play a flirtatious waitress role in his screen version of the stage show Jersey Boys, he didn't need to look any further than his own household.
Way (way, way) before she enjoyed doo-wop on the set of her dad's adaptation of Jersey Boys, Francesca scored a role in the film True Crime. She was only six years old when she played Kate Everett in the 1999 Clint Eastwood-directed movie.
Francesca's mother is Resurrection actress Frances Fisher. Could talent be hereditary? Because Frances and Clint created and raised an immensely talented daughter.
Francesca has no trouble finding a date to big events, but she knows that sometimes there's no better companion than her darling mom.
Whether on the red carpet or "slumming" it in killer street style, Francesca's got the look.
Francesca joined her half-sister Morgan and Morgan's mother, Dina, on the E! reality show Mrs. Eastwood & Company. Viewers got an inside view of what it's really like to live the Eastwood life (with a reality TV filter).
In 2014, Francesca starred in the series Oh, You Pretty Things!, which chronicled the lives of gorgeous twentysomethings trying to make it in Los Angeles. That's some spot-on casting!
Soon we will see Francesca joins fellow former child star Abigail Breslin in the film Final Girl, an artistic and twisted retaliation film that's sure to inspire a wave of serious girl power.
Francesca's good genes pay off in more ways that one. Not only is she a talented actress, she's also drop-dead gorgeous. She uses Instagram to share the occasional envy-inducing bikini pic with the world.
It's true: Celebrity kids can lead crazy lives. Francesca has kept things pretty tame, but her free-spirited nature has led her down some interesting roads. She once sparked a Twitter frenzy when she burned a $100,000 purse for "artistic purposes," and her quickie Vegas wedding to Jonah Hill's brother, Jordan Feldstein, in 2013 raised serious eyebrows until it was annulled a week later.
If you've yet to notice Francesca on the screen, get ready. With films on the docket including the comic-book-esque Kids vs. Monsters andcollege flick Cardinal X, you'll be seeing a lot of Miss Eastwood.
Not that you could, really. She's entrancing. But between Heroes Reborn and upcoming film projects, Francesca is one to watch.