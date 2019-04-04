The Best Big Bang Theory Guest Stars, Ranked

Join or Sign In
From Stan Lee to Leonard Nimoy, check out the greatest cameos on the CBS sitcom
As the founder of Tesla and SpaceX (and a very prolific tweeter), Elon Musk was bound to appear on the show at some point. In Season 9's "The Platonic Permutation," Howard is surprised to find him serving at a soup kitchen on Thanksgiving. Musk had been serving turkey, but he was demoted to dishwasher when he gave away too much gravy.
Steve Wozniak is Sheldon's 15th favorite technological visionary — which is why he's thrilled to see the Apple founder at The Cheesecake Factory in Season 4's "The Cruciferous Vegetable Amplification." Actually, Shelbot (the Mobile Virtual Presence Device Sheldon created to extend his lifespan) sees Wozniak dining with his real-life wife, Janet Hill. And because he's not there in person, he misses the opportunity to get his Apple II signed.
In the early seasons, The Cheesecake Factory was a popular spot for celeb sightings in the show. In "The Griffin Equivalency," Raj has a brief encounter with Charlie Sheen at the chain restaurant's bar. In this Season 2 episode, Raj is mentioned in People magazine and bragging about it. Sheen — who was still on Chuck Lorre's Two and a Half Men at the time — quips, "Call me when you're on the cover."
Thanks to The Big Bang Theory, we now know that America's favorite astronaut gives out full-size candy bars on Halloween. Throughout Season 6, the gang was getting tired of Howard bragging about his trip through space, so in the Halloween episode, "The Holographic Excitation," someone sends him a YouTube clip of Buzz Aldrin passing out full-size candy bars while just happening to mention his moon landing to every single child. No one likes a braggart, and Howard finally gets it. Thanks, Buzz!
Poking fun at Howard as an astronaut was great fodder for not one, but two guest stars. At the beginning of Season 6, when Howard is returning from space in "The Re-Entry Minimization," he's greeted at the airport to people cheering, "Howie, Howie, Howie!" Only they're cheering for Howie Mandel, the judge on America's Got Talent, not "Howie" Wolowitz, the astronaut. While Howard is bummed, Howie Mandel could not be more ecstatic about the enthused fans.
Actress Summer Glau was on the short-lived Fox sci-fi show Firefly — but at the time of "The Terminator Decoupling," she was also starring in the short-lived Fox sci-fi show Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. While taking a train to San Francisco for a symposium in Season 2, the gang notices Glau in their car and all attempt to approach her throughout the ride. Per usual, Raj can barely get out a word, Howard creeps her out, and Leonard misses his chance.
Although the guys would have been ecstatic to see Back to the Future's Christopher Lloyd in real life, Lloyd doesn't appear as himself in the Season 10 episode "The Property Division Collision." Instead, he plays Theodore, an older man who rents Sheldon's room for a single episode while Sheldon and Leonard fight over the apartment. The craziest part is that Sheldon doesn't mind him sitting in his spot on the couch.
Comedian Lewis Black hilariously played Professor Crawley, an entomologist at Caltech, in "The Jiminy Conjecture." Black's specific brand of comedy — angry rants — shines through in "Creepy Crawley," who is very upset that he's lost his funding from the university, but Howard and Sheldon only care about his help in identifying a cricket species ... for a bet.
With as much time as the guys spend at the comic book shop, it was only a matter of time before Kevin Smith, a lifelong comic book fan, would appear. He pops up in a Season 8 episode by voice only when he and Penny appear on Wil Wheaton's podcast. But it isn't until Season 12 in "The D&D Vortex" that we see him playing Dungeons & Dragons as part of Wil Wheaton's famous game, which everyone tries to crash.
Actress Eliza Dushku appears in Season 4 as FBI agent Angela Page to do a background check on Howard, who needs security clearance for his work with the Defense Department. Although Dushku didn't appear as herself, the writers put a little nod to her Buffy the Vampire Slayer character, Faith, in "The Apology Insufficiency," with Raj reading Twilight (a book about vampires) when he meets her.
When Leonard scores an invite to Wil Wheaton's D&D game in Season 12, he's excited to be playing among celebrities, as he later reveals to Penny. But he couldn't have imagined how excited she would be to hear "the werewolf from True Blood," aka Joe Manganiello, was there. The best part is that Manganiello really is a huge D&D fan in real life!
Sheldon's Meemaw was the topic of conversation many times throughout the years on The Big Bang Theory, but she doesn't appear until Season 9 — played by Academy Award nominee June Squibb. She visits Pasadena so she can meet her grandson's fiancee, Amy (Mayim Bialik), who has to jump through a lot of hoops in order to get the Meemaw seal of approval.
You may know her as Lucille Bluth from Arrested Development, but in The Big Bang Theory Season 4, Jessica Walter plays Mrs. Latham, a benefactor whom the guys meet at a university fundraiser. When she takes a liking to Leonard, he has to "take one for the team" and help get her funding. Sheldon helps him by gifting him a box of condoms, Viagra, and baby oil.
When he was a child, Sheldon's twin sister, Missy, told her brother Batman would be attending his sixth birthday, and he's hated birthdays ever since. That's why in Season 9 Leonard has the idea to invite Adam West to Sheldon's 36th birthday party. West's performance at Sheldon's party is great, but it's his Batman banter in the car with Leonard, Howard, and Raj — who pick him up — that really caps off the show's 200th episode. It's then that West ranks the Batmans in the following order: "West, Keaton, Kilmer, Lego, Bale, and that pretty boy Clooney."
Dr. Elizabeth Plimpton, played by Judy Greer, stays at Leonard and Sheldon's apartment in Season 3 when she visits Caltech. She's a famous cosmological physicist — which is why Sheldon is excited to host her and woo her to the university — but her boy-crazy sights are set on one thing: Leonard ... and Raj ... and maybe even Howard for a minute.
When everyone (minus Penny) gets invited to a symposium in Season 4, the whole gang (including Penny) take a trip to San Francisco, where they run into Glenn, Bernadette's ex boyfriend, played by the very handsome and very, very tall Rick Fox. Not surprisingly, Howard isn't a fan... but Penny sure is.
Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner, is another player in Wil Wheaton's famous D&D game. Yes, this Season 12 episode is packed with well-known faces. During battle, Leonard can hardly play because he's so thrilled and says it's the best day of his life — even though Shatner wrongfully assumes he's a single nerd and assures him he'll meet a girl someday.
Bill Nye appears at the end of the Season 12 premiere, when astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson tries to pick a Twitter fight with the Science Guy. But that wasn't his first Big Bang cameo: He also appears in the Season 7 episode "The Proton Displacement." When Professor Proton (Bob Newhart) chooses Leonard to work on a project, Sheldon brings in his TV rival, Bill Nye, to rile him up. But Nye doesn't realize he's a pawn and winds up getting a restraining order against Sheldon.
In Season 8's "The Comic Book Store Regeneration," Nathan Fillion makes a guest appearance as himself... or does he? Raj and Leonard spot a Nathan Fillion look-alike at a deli, and after debating whether to approach him (Leonard is worried Fillion will be rude and it will destroy Firefly for him), go up to say hi. The man says he's not an actor at first — but then he admits to being Nathan Fillion, which leaves Raj skeptical. In the end, the two take a photo with a guy who looks like an annoyed Nathan Fillion, but maybe we'll never know for sure.
In LeVar Burton's first cameo, he quickly pops into Sheldon's apartment in Season 4 when he's invited to a social gathering via Twitter. He sees a shirtless Stuart and immediately leaves — and quits Twitter. But unluckily for Burton, Sheldon doesn't give up on him, and the Star Trek: The Next Generation actor is allowed to be a guest on not one, but two episodes of Fun With Flags. (He did the second episode with the agreement that Sheldon would delete his contact info after.)
The real-life theoretical physicist is a hero to the four main characters of The Big Bang Theory, so he is often referenced throughout the show and even gets his own episode: "The Hawking Excitation" in Season 5. He visits the university, where Howard gets to work with him and Sheldon gets to stalk him. He pops up again in Season 6, by voice only, when he plays and beats Sheldon in Words With Friends — and again in Season 9 to sing Sheldon happy birthday via Skype.
What could possibly be worse than working with Sheldon, Leonard, Raj, or Howard? Being the head of HR for Sheldon, Leonard, Raj, and Howard — which is why Regina King is so great in her role as Janine Davis, administrator of HR at Caltech. She appeared six times throughout Seasons 6 through 11, and whether it was watching her expression when Sheldon told her she was a slave to her female hormones or seeing her reaction to Raj telling her her husband's infidelity was adorable, they were all hilariously memorable.
Stan Lee and his comics are such a big presence on the show, it's hard to believe he only appears in one episode. In Season 3's "The Excelsior Acquisition," Stuart is able to get the comic legend to do a signing at his store, which is where the guys meet him, but Sheldon has to go to court at that time for when he ran a red light while driving Penny to the hospital. Penny feels so bad that she tracks down Stan Lee's address and shows up with Sheldon on his doorstep. Stan Lee is not pleased — but Sheldon is beyond psyched for the signed restraining order he receives.
Sheldon has more than a few restraining orders from the celebs he's met, but things go quite differently when he meets the voice of Darth Vader, James Earl Jones, in Season 7. Jones is happy for the company; he has a Lion King residual check to use and his wife is out of town. They make a night of it, eating ice cream, riding a ferris wheel, going to a strip club, and even pranking Jones' Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher — prompting her to run out of her house with a baseball bat yelling, "It's not funny anymore, James!" Sheldon is thrilled to meet two of his idols, but in the end James Earl Jones is too much even for Sheldon.
Penny doesn't understand much about the guys' nerdy interests, but she does know they love Star Trek, which is why she purchases Sheldon and Leonard matching vintage Spock action figures. Both vow to keep them in the package, but Leonard Nimoy visits Sheldon in his dream (voicing the Spock action figure) to convince him to open the box. Sheldon does and accidentally breaks the toy, so he swaps it out for Leonard's and hopes no one is the wiser. Only Spock knows and revisits Sheldon in his dream to guilt him. Although we don't get to see Nimoy in person in the Season 5 episode, him playing the voice of reason in Sheldon's head was just as good as if we had.
The idea of Georgie has long loomed in Sheldon's mind: His older brother is a bit of a bully (as fans of Young Sheldon can testify). But it isn't until Season 11, with Sheldon and Amy preparing for their wedding, that we finally get to put a face to the name. Jerry O'Connell perfectly embodies the wily image of George Cooper, Jr., fans had imagined. Sheldon's trek back to Texas to give his brother an overdue apology — and get his brother to the wedding — helps clear the air between the two. Turns out, Georgie was just upset that Sheldon had left after their father died. "The Sibling Realignment" is a sweet, endearing episode made more so by O'Connell's lovable portrayal.
Billy Bob Thornton might be an unlikely guest star, but his wildly funny portrayal of Penny's client Dr. Oliver Lorvis seals him a spot in the top five. Dr. Lorvis could be described as equal parts Sheldon, Leonard, Raj, and Howard. He lives with his mother, likes all things nerdy, is fascinated with sci-fi celebs, and falls easily in love with women — which is how he ends up in Season 8. He falls in love with Penny, but the guys are the ones who become infatuated with Dr. Lorvis... until he locks them in his nerd den. Turns out his creepiness even outmatches Howard's.
We have the twisted mind of Howard Wolowitz to thank for "The Hot Troll Deviation," a Season 4 episode where Battlestar Galactica star Katee Sackhoff and Star Trek: The Original Series icon George Takei appear. The episode finds Howard dealing with his breakup from Bernadette, specifically the fact that they weren't having sex. Sackhoff and Takei appear alongside his former girlfriend in Howard's fantasy dreams and then later as hallucinations as Howard rekindles things with Bernadette. They leave him with the following parting advice: Sackhoff says to "make the move," while Takei says "a lady wants to be wooed."
With six guest appearances, the character of Professor Proton borders on recurring — but Bob Newhart is too adorable not to include here. He first appears in Season 6, where we learn he is Sheldon and Leonard's childhood hero and the reason they went into science. They love him so much that when they find out he's doing children's birthday parties, they hire him for a private viewing at the apartment... a creepy fact that is not lost on Professor Proton. But he develops a sweet, if begrudging, relationship with the two.
The Last Jedi himself secures the number one spot in The Big Bang Theory guest stars ranking. It's hard to decide what's better: the fact that Mark Hamill officiates Sheldon and Amy's adorably sweet wedding in the Season 11 finale or that the version of himself that he plays owns a dog named Bark Hamill. Either way, the looks on all the guys' faces when they first meet him — and the reactions of the cast in real life to meeting the Star Wars legend — make it all worth it.