The Best Big Bang Theory Guest Stars, Ranked

Penny doesn't understand much about the guys' nerdy interests, but she does know they love Star Trek, which is why she purchases Sheldon and Leonard matching vintage Spock action figures. Both vow to keep them in the package, but Leonard Nimoy visits Sheldon in his dream (voicing the Spock action figure) to convince him to open the box. Sheldon does and accidentally breaks the toy, so he swaps it out for Leonard's and hopes no one is the wiser. Only Spock knows and revisits Sheldon in his dream to guilt him. Although we don't get to see Nimoy in person in the Season 5 episode, him playing the voice of reason in Sheldon's head was just as good as if we had.