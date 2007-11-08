Join or Sign In

1 of 25 Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com
“There’s such a huge discrepancy in where their deal is and where it should be with all the changes that have happened,” says Matthew Perry. “The business shuts down if there are no writers — that’s why I’m here.”
"We're scheduled to work until the 27th or 28th of November. Then we're done with scripted material," says CSI's Marg Helgenberger, noting that the episodes dealing with Warrick's drug usage are among those that will be seen.
The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons says, "The writers are the most important part of my job, because I don't have anything to deliver without a script. I've never been one for making it up on my own - and nobody would want me to!"
"When the writers win, we win. Our issues are the same. If they don't get what they're asking for, we won't [when SAG fights the same fight in June]," comments Desperate Housewives' Kathryn Joosten.
"We're supporting the WGA in their effort to make a deal with the companies that are not playing realistically with the realities of new media. Writers are the ones who deserve a piece of the profits," says The Oaks' Frances Fisher.
"[The strike] is affecting everyone - writers, makeup artists, hair people, crew, restaurants. The holidays are coming, and everywhere you might spend something extra goes away," comments Army Wives' Kim Delaney.
Desperate Housewives' Tuc Watkins says "We're here to put a face to the name and let them know this is all about the little guy versus the giants. I plan on coming out and supporting the writers as much as I can until a deal is struck."
Family Guy creator Seth McFarlane says, "We have three shows left unfinished. There is some last-minute stuff that still needs to be done, which I usually do and now Fox is threatening to do it themselves."
Julia Louis-Dreyfus says, "Time will tell how this affects The New Adventures of Old Christine, which was to return midseason. I hope it won't hurt our show."
Las Vegas creator Gary Scott Thompson says, "We're going to end up with 19 episodes and no real season-ender, [but] we do have a cliff-hanger. We're in a little better shape than a lot of people."
With Eric Winter's upcoming return as Jason, Brothers and Sisters' Matthew Rhys says, "Kevin's love life will open up and he can start having fun again."
"I don't know how long this will last," says Desperate Housewives' Lyndsy Fonseca, who says she may spend and extended downtime going to college or taking on a film role.
SNL's Andy Samberg, the creator of countless viral video shorts, says the strike issue over Internet playback and compensation is "uncharted territory. But people are making money on it. People who create the content should be compensated."
"We're one more episode ahead with Grey's Anatomy than we are with Private Practice," says creator Shonda Rhimes. "But we basically have [no] new episodes to air at the end of November and the beginning of December."
"I am not in the WGA. I have absolutely no writers on my show. My show is too D-list to have writers," says Kathy Griffin. "But I support the writers. I'm going to miss watching new [episodes of] Grey's Anatomy and The Office.
"We were really behind with scripts and that really played into the hands of the WGA quite nicely," comments Desperate Housewives' creator Marc Cherry. "But we leave [the audience] with a good cliff-hanger in December."
Grey's Anatomy doc Patrick Dempsey says, "I don't see this being resolved. I think we're done with the season."
"It's hard to cross the picket line with people you respect," says Heroes' Kristen Bell. "As actors, we have an obligation to finish shooting, but I believe in people getting fair play."
"It's a serious matter and you can make fun of these things, but there are a lot of families who live for production and they're out of pocket," comments funnyman Chevy Chase.
"My heart goes out to the [crew] and our fans who are missing out on a great season," says Heroes' Masi Oka. "We shot an alternate ending just in case. I wish I had powers and [could] go forward in time."
I think people have tried to put as much attention on their work as possible knowing that there might be limited time," says Brothers & Sisters' Danny Glover. "I [hadn't] done episodic TV in a long time, so I don't know how it works with rewrites."
"We understand what everyone's fighting for, but at the same time, it's aaaah!" worries Ugly Betty's David Blue. "I'm hoping [my character] will be around for a bit. Michael Urie seems to think so, so I'll agree."
"Technology is changing faster than contracts, and even the legal system can't keep up with it," says NCIS' Pauley Perrette. "We thought we might have a couple extra shows written, but it turns out you need writers for revisions," adds Brian Dietze
Desperate Housewives' Shawn Pyfrom says, "I don't know if [Marc Cherry] is picketing. He has addressed the cast with what possibly might happen, but honestly I don't know what I'm at liberty to say."