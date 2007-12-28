Join or Sign In

Amazon-Video Comedy Central Showtime Apple TV+ DC Universe Disney Plus YouTube Premium HBO Max Peacock source-3036 Netflix Vudu HBO Go Hulu Plus Amazon Prime CBS All Access Verizon

A look at the many shapes and sizes celebrity comes in

Shaun Harrison
1 of 13 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com

The Today Show's Al Roker had gastric bypass surgery in 2002 after making a promise to his father to get healthy.
2 of 13 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Grey's Anatomy star Chandra Wilson is proud to be recognized for her talent - and for her voluptuous shape.
3 of 13 Denise Truscello/WireImage.com

4 of 13 Rolf Klatt/WireImage.com

5 of 13 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com

At one point Kate Bosworth shrank down to a worrisome size, but she has since returned to a more athletic physique.
6 of 13 Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

Keira Knightley has also appeared frighteningly thin but appears to be healthier-looking in recent photos.
7 of 13 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage.com

8 of 13 Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

The Olsen twins have always been petite, but Mary-Kate went through treatment for an eating disorder.
9 of 13 Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com

Oprah, who has gained and lost countless pounds, announced this year that a thyroid condition caused her recent weight gain.
10 of 13 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

11 of 13 Eric Charbonneau/WireImage.com

12 of 13 Lester Cohen/WireImage.com

Tom Hanks dropped 55 pounds for his Castaway role, which may have put a strain on his body but it made the storyline more believable.
13 of 13 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Victoria Beckham has admitted to becoming "obsessed" with her weight, even saying that she would never eat a piece of cake.