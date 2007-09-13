Join or Sign In

1 of 14 Kevin Parry/WireImage.com
Usually hidden behind glasses and braces on Ugly Betty, America Ferrera shines with confidence off set.
2 of 14 James Devaney/WireImage.com
She's a firebrand as Brothers & Sisters' Kitty, but Calista Flockhart radiates a calm, warm glow on the red carpet.
3 of 14 John Sciulli/WireImage.com
Football may be part of her day job, but there's nothing rough around the edges when Friday Night Lights' Connie Britton steps off the field.
4 of 14 John Shearer/WireImage.com
Trading in her island garb for evening wear, Lost's Elizabeth Mitchell is illuminating like no Other.
5 of 14 John Shearer/WireImage.com
6 of 14 George Pimentel/WireImage.com
She's a stubborn fighter as Lost's Kate, but Evangeline Lilly's exotic beauty makes a bold statement on the red carpet.
7 of 14 Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com
Academy award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow stands out on screen and off with her simple, untouched glow.
8 of 14 Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage.com
9 of 14 Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com
Always lighting up the red carpet with her friendly personality, Alias alumna Jennifer Garner has an inviting glow that is sure to turn heads.
10 of 14 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
She may have played the no-frills tomboy Mary on 7th Heaven, but Jessica Biel's striking beauty is undeniable on the red carpet.
11 of 14 Lester Cohen/WireImage.com
12 of 14 Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com
She dons her scrubs well as emotionally charged Izzie on Grey's Anatomy, but Katherine Heigl has that old Hollywood glamour that begs for attention.
13 of 14 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage.com
Lucy Liu - whose Cashmere Mafia hits the tube midseason - may be tough, but her soft, natural glow is friendly to the camera.
14 of 14 Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com